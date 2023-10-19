ATSG Receives Prestigious 2023 Triple Crown Award from CRN

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATSG, a leading global, tech-enabled managed services and solutions company, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named ATSG a 2023 Triple Crown Award winner. This award celebrates standout solution providers for the impressive accomplishment of being featured on three of CRN's prestigious lists.

The recipients of the CRN Triple Crown Award are recognized for their remarkable accomplishment of securing a position on three distinguished lists in the same year. These lists include the Solution Provider 500, the Fast Growth 150, and the Tech Elite 250. While each list is a noteworthy achievement, being featured on all three in a single year is a testament to exceptional service and warrants special acknowledgment from the entire channel community.

As a recipient of the Triple Crown Award, ATSG has demonstrated exceptional revenue growth and has consistently maintained and enhanced its technical skills, resulting in the highest level of service.

Anthony D'Ambrosi, Chief Executive Officer of ATSG, expressed his pride in the company's achievements: "We are honored to be named a 2023 Triple Crown Award winner by CRN for the fourth consecutive year. ATSG's steadfast commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions that generate positive results and ensure an unparalleled digital experience for our valued clients remains unwavering. This accolade underscores ATSG's position as one of the most rapidly expanding, and highly revered service providers, showcasing our distinctive blend of thought leadership, commercial expertise, and operational proficiency. Our innovative Intelligent Solutions as a Service offerings consistently align with market demands, providing the outcomes that our clients and partners require."

Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company, expressed her excitement and congratulations to the top solution providers who have achieved the prestigious Triple Crown Award. "These providers have not only demonstrated exceptional revenue growth in North America but have also surpassed many other channel organizations in terms of their progress. They have successfully maintained and enhanced their technical skills, resulting in the highest level of service in the IT channel." Follett emphasized that "this award represents the pinnacle of honor, recognizing truly extraordinary solution providers who consistently exceed expectations in their contributions to the channel and the industry's future through their unwavering dedication and expertise."

This year's Triple Crown Award winners will be featured in the October 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/triplecrown.

About ATSG

ATSG is a global managed services leader providing award-winning digital transformation services to today's dynamic enterprises. ATSG's Intelligent Solutions as a Service portfolio of Digital Workplace, Digital Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, and Customer Experience offerings are powered by the ATSGOne Intelligent Multicloud Platform. Headquartered in Manhattan, New York, ATSG is a portfolio company of RunTide Capital, a private equity firm focused on building tech-enabled growth companies.

More information on ATSG is available at www.atsg.net. Like us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, or become a fan on our Facebook page.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

