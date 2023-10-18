Xi's footsteps toward SOE projects on the Silk Road

Since China proposed the Belt and Road Initiative in 2013, substantial progress has been made in economic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges among the countries and regions involved in the initiative.

Large State-owned enterprises play an active role in advancing overseas projects in such fields as infrastructure facilities construction, energy resources development and industry capacities cooperation. Chinese President Xi Jinping has inspected landmark Chinese-built projects in the BRI-involved countries and regions over the past decade.

They typify Chinese-contracted projects' contribution to the development of local economy and improvement of residents' well-being in the destination communities.

Watch the video to find out more.

