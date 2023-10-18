ulrich medical USA® Announces Full U.S. Commercial Launch of the Momentum® MIS Posterior Spinal Fixation System

Percutaneous solution with navigation compatibility offers surgeons a new fixation option

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ulrich medical USA, the pioneer in expandable corpectomy devices and a market leader in spine technology, today announced at the North American Spine Society 38th Annual Meeting, the full U.S. commercial launch of the Momentum MIS Posterior Spinal Fixation System. Momentum MIS was initially launched at the beginning of the year and the limited launch phase recently came to a successful completion.

"I have been very pleased with the new Momentum MIS system," said Grant Buttram, MD, MBA, neurosurgeon at UNC Health. "It is streamlined, intuitive and performs exactly as a MIS system should. The addition of compatibility with Medtronic's StealthStation™ will allow surgeons who prefer navigating their procedures to offer their patients a reliable fixation option."

Momentum MIS provides ulrich medical USA with a percutaneous solution to address the growing minimally invasive surgery market. Its design offers a comprehensive tab-based system with a narrow profile, extended screw tabs, removable rings for reinforced support, and integrated reduction. The system also features a novel guide-wire lock, and shares the benefits of the successful Momentum® posterior fixation platform that includes conical screws with cannulated, fenestrated screw options.

"Momentum MIS is truly among the leading next generation MIS solutions on the market in terms of performance and adaptability", said Jim Bruty, Chief Operating Officer at ulrich medical USA. "The launch of this system is a significant milestone in the company's evolution toward offering a comprehensive spine portfolio for its surgeon customers."

About ulrich medical USA

ulrich medical USA, headquartered in Plano, TX is a subsidiary of ulrich medical, an innovative medical technology company headquartered in Ulm, Germany. Founded in 1912 by Heinrich C. Ulrich, the family-owned, privately held company is focused on the development, manufacturing and marketing of cutting-edge medical technology that restores function and alignment of the spine through excellence in design and manufacturing. Pioneers of expandable technology, surgeons worldwide have trusted in ulrich products for over 100 years.

US designed technology innovation, German manufacturing integrity.

Information on ulrich medical USA and its complete line of surgical solutions for spine pathologies can be found at www.ulrichmedicalusa.com.

