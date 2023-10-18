Cadent Introduces Aperture MX to Directly Connect Advertisers and Publishers

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadent, the leading provider of platform-based converged TV advertising solutions, today announced Aperture MX – a new marketplace that delivers curated audiences and content across premium connected TV (CTV), online video (OLV), display, digital out-of-home (DOOH), mobile app, and desktop advertising. The newest product within Cadent Aperture Platform, MX increases transparency between publishers and advertisers, makes it easier to activate and optimize cross-screen campaigns, and gives publishers the ability to generate more revenue through Cadent's extensive demand-side relationships.

Cadent – Find your people, no matter where they watch TV. (PRNewswire)

Initial launch partners include Allen Media Group and Basis Technologies.

"There is a clear market need to streamline and automate the buying and selling of TV, video, and digital media," said Nick Troiano, Chief Executive Officer at Cadent. "Aperture MX responds to these challenges by bridging the gap between advertisers and publishers with purpose-built, data-driven solutions."

Building on Cadent's traditional TV buying expertise and cutting-edge programmatic technology, Aperture MX provides advertisers with premium inventory sourced directly from the publisher. This optimized path between buyers and sellers creates more profitable transactions – publishers can increase their portfolio yield while advertisers can confidently target their most strategic audiences.

The Aperture MX focus on quality omnichannel inventory differentiates its marketplace through:

Real, verified audiences curated to match advertiser objectives. Aperture Viewer Graph connects devices to households, enabling cookieless optimizations for buy-side audiences across Aperture MX to deliver greater scale and precision against an advertiser's target audience.

Direct connections to unique supply categorized by genre, publisher type, or audience, simplifying transactions between buyers and sellers. No "made for advertising" inventory – no duplication of bid requests.

Full transparency into supply mix and bidding activity. Traffic Shaping tools maximize spend against allocated queries per second (QPS). No bid shading or auction manipulation – no bid floor manipulation.

Aperture MX has already seen significant growth since going live with an exclusive group of publishers earlier this year. The platform is projected to expand to more than 100 publishers by the end of the year, representing 150 billion requests across CTV, online video, and display. Aperture MX is currently live in North America with international expansion slated for 2024.

"The media industry is rapidly changing, and we recognize the need for streamlined advertising solutions," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. "We are thrilled to be a part of Cadent Aperture MX and provide our advertising partners with another way to buy media from our library of premium movies, TV shows, and local news."

"TV advertisers will be more willing to direct spend to digital devices if the industry can automate this process and make it easier for brands to understand the effectiveness of ad dollars in this medium. Basis Technologies is driving this evolution as one of the first programmatic advertising partners leveraging Cadent's Aperture MX," said Tim Smith, SVP of corporate development, Basis Technologies. "As Cadent has been a forerunner in curating video ad spend for brands, we align with its vision of an interconnected TV advertising ecosystem that brings marketers and publishers closer together."

For more information about Aperture MX and Aperture Platform, please visit https://cadent.tv/platform/.

About Cadent

Cadent connects the TV advertising ecosystem. We help advertisers and publishers identify and understand audiences, activate campaigns, and measure what matters – across any TV content or device. Aperture, our converged TV platform, simplifies cross-screen advertising through a streamlined workflow that brings together identity, data, and inventory with hundreds of integrated partners. For more information, visit cadent.tv

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cadent