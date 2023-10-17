Fenics Market Data announces strategic partnership with ZE PowerGroup to distribute Energy and Commodities Market Data

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenics Market Data, a division within BGC Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: BGC) ("BGC Group" or "BGC" or the "Company"), today announced it is partnering with ZE PowerGroup ("ZE") to bring its full suite of energy and commodities pricing data to clients through ZE's award winning data management solution, ZEMA. The timing of this strategic partnership is reflective of BGC Group's expansion through the acquisitions of Ginga and Trident to complement GFI's strong commodities franchise.

This partnership will provide a comprehensive over-the-counter data solution, empowering users to gain deeper insights into market dynamics and make better informed decisions. By leveraging Fenics Market Data's expertise in pricing data and ZEMA's complete end-to-end automated data, analytics, and integration service, the partnership aims to provide clients with enhanced services to manage their entire energy and commodities portfolios from a single source.

Rich Winter, Global Head, Fenics Market Data, said, "energy and commodity trading firms require consolidated data solutions to manage increasing market volatility. Delivering our unique datasets through a best-in-class data management tool such as ZEMA allows businesses to reduce manual intervention through enhanced data accuracy and consistency. This leads to faster trade execution and risk assessment while improving risk mitigation and reporting capabilities, benefiting all counterparties involved in the trade cycle."

"ZE is thrilled to be partnering with Fenics Market Data, the exclusive distributor of high value energy and commodities data for the BGC Group and its affiliates. The addition of Fenics Market Data provides ZE with important access to strategic energy and commodities data that will enhance our mutual clients' understanding of the markets they participate in," said Aiman El-Ramly, Chief Business Officer, ZE PowerGroup. "The ability to integrate and analyze a broad range of data within ZEMA provides our mutual clients with a powerful mechanism to advance their market positioning," continues Mr. El-Ramly.

About Fenics Market Data

Fenics Market Data is a leading provider and generator of global financial and commodities market data. Fenics Market Data is a division within BGC Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: BGC) and the distributor of data for the BGC Group of companies, including but not limited to, BGC, GFI, RP Martin, Freedom, Amerex, Aurel BGC, Sunrise, BGC Liquidez and Perimeter Markets, as well as our flagship Fenics Market Data packages. Data is sourced directly from the global broking operations of BGC Group, Inc, including electronic and voice broking, global pricing systems and analytics, with enhanced coverage through Fenics Market Data proprietary data packages. Fenics Market Data contracts for its services via the BGC Group UK subsidiary Fenics Software Limited.

About BGC Group, Inc.

BGC Group, Inc. ("BGC") is a leading global brokerage and financial technology company. BGC, through its affiliates, specializes in the brokerage of a broad range of products, including Fixed Income (Rates and Credit), Foreign Exchange, Equities, Energy and Commodities, Shipping, and Futures. BGC, through its affiliates, also provides a broad range of services, including: trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services to a broad range of financial and non-financial institutions. Through its brands, including Fenics®, FMX™, FMX Futures Exchange™, Fenics Markets Xchange™, Fenics Digital™, Fenics UST™, Fenics FX™, Fenics Repo™, Fenics Direct™, Fenics MID™, Fenics Market Data™, Fenics GO™, Fenics PortfolioMatch™, BGC®, BGC Trader™, kACE2™, and Lucera®, BGC offers financial technology solutions, market data, and analytics across a broad range of financial instruments and markets. BGC, BGC Group, BGC Partners, BGC Trader, GFI, GFI Ginga, CreditMatch, Fenics, Fenics.com, FMX, Sunrise Brokers, Poten & Partners, RP Martin, kACE2, Capitalab, Swaptioniser, CBID, Caventor, LumeMarkets and Lucera are trademarks/service marks and/or registered trademarks/service marks of BGC and/or its affiliates.

BGC's customers include many of the world's largest banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, and investment firms. BGC's Class A common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "BGC". BGC is led by Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick. For more information, please visit http://www.bgcg.com. You can also follow BGC at https://twitter.com/bgcgroupinc, https://www.linkedin.com/company/bgc_group and/or http://ir.bgcg.com.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about BGC

Statements in this document regarding BGC that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, BGC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see BGC's Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Media Contact at BGC Group, Inc.:

Harjeet Singh

+44 207-894-8829

Investor Contact at BGC Group, Inc.:

Jason Chryssicas

+1 212-610-2426

About ZE PowerGroup Inc.

A global company, ZE PowerGroup Inc. specializes in providing business intelligence, information automation, and data analytics services to businesses worldwide. The company's proprietary software, ZEMA™, is a comprehensive data analytics platform designed to offer cost-effective solutions for managing complex business problems. In 2023, ZE was ranked #1 for Data Management Firms in the Energy Risk Software Ranking and secured the 8th position in the ChartisEnergy50 rankings for innovative technology in the energy, and fintech sectors. Additionally, ZE PowerGroup received the 2023 Stratus Cloud Computing award for private cloud computing for the third consecutive year. For more information, please visit www.ze.com.

ZE Contact Details

ZE PowerGroup Inc.

Email: info@ze.com

Head Office: 1-866-944-1469

UK Office: +44-(0)800-520-0193

Website: www.ze.com

ZE Media and Partnership Inquiries

For media inquiries, please contact:

Michelle Mollineaux, Director of Marketing & Channel Partnerships,

ZE PowerGroup Inc.

Email: michelle.mollineaux@ze.com

Office: 604-244-1469

Direct: 778-296-4189

Fax: 604-244-1675

