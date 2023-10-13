Advertise With Us
Stagwell (STGW) Announces Four Investor Conferences in November

Published: Oct. 13, 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced management will participate in four upcoming investor conferences throughout November 2023:

  • RBC TIMT Conference (November 14, 2023): Management will attend and host 1x1 meetings with investors.
  • Stephens Annual Investment Conference (November 15, 2023): Jason Reid, chief investment officer, will host 1x1 meetings with investors.
  • Wells Fargo TMT Summit (November 28, 2023) Mark Penn, chairman and ceo, will host 1x1 meetings with investors.
  • UBS Tech Conference (November 29, 2023)Ben Allanson, director, investor relations, will host 1X1 meetings with investors.

Visit this page to view upcoming investor events and programming from Stagwell. Reach out to ir@stagwellglobal.com with questions.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC...
