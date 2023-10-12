ARCIS GOLF ACQUIRES CHAMPIONS RETREAT GOLF CLUB IN AUGUSTA, GEORGIA

Host of the Augusta National Women's Amateur

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcis Golf—the second largest and fastest-growing owner and operator of golf facilities in the United States—has acquired Champions Retreat Golf Club near Augusta, Georgia. The transaction closed today; Arcis Golf assumes operations on October 13.

Champions Retreat, a 27-hole private club located just 15 miles from Augusta, brings together the creativity of three icons of the game, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, and Gary Player. Each designer masterfully sculpted his own nine signature holes of championship golf—Bluff (Nicklaus), Creek (Player), and Island (Palmer)—set among 365 acres of Georgia pines and wetlands along the Savannah River. Champions Retreat is the only property in the world with individually designed courses by the "Big Three."

"The exceptional facility, courses, and amenities add a new dimension to our differentiated collection of private, daily fee, and resort properties. We are uniquely positioned to offer best-in-class golf and innovative programming and content that appeal to the entire family," said Blake Walker, Founder and CEO of Arcis Golf. "Champions Retreat directly aligns with our strategy of owning and operating preeminent properties and our unwavering commitment to grow the game of golf and transformational lifestyle experiences."

The club's irreplaceable offering creates an unmatched lifestyle hub for members and guests. The beautifully designed four-to-eight-bedroom cottages, which each feature a chef's kitchen and spacious entertainment areas, provide on-site lodging and the perfect accommodations for a family getaway or a golf trip with friends.

Hospitality options include the Grille House, an ever-changing menu centered on Southern flair, and Bluff Overlook, an intimate gathering spot with expansive views from a wraparound deck. The Barn—a 10,000 square foot member and event venue—serves as the central gathering spot for club events and is a preferred location for family celebrations, weddings, or business gatherings.

Along with paying homage to golf's greats, Champions Retreat supports the game's future by hosting the first two rounds of the Augusta National Women's Amateur held every year in late March and early April, which the club has done since the event's inception in 2019. The final round of the tournament is played at Augusta National Golf Club.

With this acquisition—Arcis Golf's first in Georgia—the company expands its presence to 14 states. Champions Retreat's Bluff/Island layout is ranked #10 in Georgia on Golf Digest's most recent "Best in State Courses" list.

"It has been an immense privilege to see Champions Retreat grow to the stature it holds today," said Bill Forrest, previous owner of Champions Retreat Golf Club. "The exceptional golf experience will continue to be enjoyed by members, guests and players from all over the world for years to come."

This is Arcis Golf's 14th club acquisition in less than two years, having acquired the Pacific Life portfolio of three nationally recognized golf courses, including Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, in June. In addition, since 2019, the company has purchased Dominion Golf Group (five private clubs) and Mickelson Golf Properties (three resort/daily fee and three private clubs), and in 2014, 46 properties from CNL Lifestyles Properties. Arcis Golf now has nearly 70 clubs in its portfolio.

Since its founding in 2014, the company has invested more than $100 million in upgrades, amenities, personnel, training, and systems to enhance the golf and club lifestyle at its collection of private, resort, and daily fee clubs. The company has received numerous regional and national honors, including a National Golf Foundation "2023 Top 100 Businesses in Golf."

