Heartland Dental Supported Practices Give Back to Their Communities Through Annual Companywide Free Dentistry Day

More than $1.8 million in Free Dental Care provided to 4,379 Patients across 251 Supported Offices with Help from Trusted Partners, Henry Schein Cares and Envista Smile Project

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Dental proudly announced today the resounding success of its third annual Companywide Free Dentistry Day, which took place on September 9, 2023. Free Dentistry Day represents Heartland Dental's passion for giving back and Heartland supported doctors' unwavering commitment to providing essential dental care to individuals who may otherwise lack access to vital dental services.

(PRNewsfoto/Heartland Dental) (PRNewswire)

This year, Heartland Dental's network of supported doctors united to give back to their communities, offering easily accessible, high-quality dental care free of charge. Across the United States, a total of 251 Heartland Dental supported offices participated in this charitable event, collectively delivering basic dental services such as professional cleanings, dental fillings, and tooth extractions to an impressive 4,379 patients.

Pat Bauer, Heartland Dental President and CEO, expressed pride in the dedicated efforts of the supported doctors and team members, emphasizing, "We are proud to see so many supported doctors and team members using their talents and skills to give back. Community involvement is one of our core values, and Companywide Free Dentistry Day is an opportunity for supported doctors and team members to positively impact their communities and deliver the best patient experiences."

Heartland Dental's Companywide Free Dentistry Day success was greatly facilitated by generous dental supply donations from industry leaders, Henry Schein Cares, Envista Smile Project, and Leixir Dental Group. This collaboration underscores the shared commitment of these companies to empower supported doctors in addressing the dental hygiene needs of underserved communities.

Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein, reflected on Heartland Dental's initiative, stating, "Henry Schein is dedicated to actively championing initiatives and programs that enhance access to oral healthcare for underserved and underrepresented communities, in close collaboration with our valued healthcare partners. We are most pleased to partner with Heartland Dental on Free Dentistry Day and to advance the effort of fostering well-being through improved oral health."

Envista Smile Project, a philanthropic foundation dedicated to providing oral health education to under served communities around the world, also joined in this effort, contributing to the success of Free Dentistry Day. Amir Aghdaei, Envista President and CEO, stated, "Envista is committed to digitizing, personalizing, and democratizing the dental industry in order to improve access to oral care worldwide. We are proud to collaborate with Heartland Dental in their mission to provide free dental care to those in need, and we look forward to continuing this partnership to improve patients' quality of life."

Heartland Dental's commitment to community well-being extends back to 2010 when the Company initiated the Free Dentistry Day program in collaboration with supported offices and supply partners nationwide. Since then, Heartland Dental supported offices have provided over $14 million in free dental care to 40,000 patients, making a substantial positive impact on countless lives.

For more information about Heartland Dental's Free Dentistry Days and their ongoing commitment to community health, please visit https://FreeDentistryDay.org.

About Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental is the nation's largest dental support organization providing non-clinical, administrative support services. What started from the entrepreneurial spirit of Rick Workman, DMD, with his single dental practice, has evolved into affiliating with over 2,700 doctors in over 1,700 locations across 38 states and the District of Columbia. The company is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. For additional information, please visit heartland.com.

Media Contact

Jessica Thompson, Vice President of Communications & Content

media@heartland.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Heartland Dental