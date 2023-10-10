TeraWatt Infrastructure Accelerates Rollout of EV Fleet Charging Solutions Across Inland Empire

Rapid Increase in Warehouses and Distribution Centers Driving Demand for Heavy Duty EV Fleet Charging

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraWatt Infrastructure , a company powering electrified fleets with the most reliable network of charging solutions, today announced the acquisition of two heavy-duty EV fleet charging sites across the Inland Empire in California, bolstering their regional leadership with an expanded charging site portfolio.

Slated to go live starting in early 2025, the acquired sites are located in the Agua Mansa Industrial Corridor and in Fontana, near the I-10 and I-15 interchange. At full build, they will jointly provide over 40 megawatts of power, supporting up to 500 trucks per day. TeraWatt also has several more sites nearby under contract.

The metropolitan Inland Empire is centered around Riverside and San Bernardino counties, encompassing industrial cities such as Fontana, Ontario, and Rialto. Boasting the largest concentration of warehouses and distribution centers in the United States, it is a primary hub for fleet operations. And as policy initiatives such as California's Clean Energy Transition Plan gain momentum, regions like the Inland Empire have created demand for a robust network of EV charging solutions to support fleet electrification efforts.

"We are listening to the needs of customers in the Inland Empire who are experiencing explosive operational growth and until now, didn't have a charging network in place to keep up with the demands to electrify," said Neha Palmer, CEO of TeraWatt. "We are committed to providing a reliable charging solution and understand that convenience, accessibility, and sustainability are paramount in the evolving electric ecosystem. By remaining closely engaged with the Inland Empire community, we can tailor our charging infrastructure to meet their unique needs and ensure a seamless transition to electric mobility for all."

Electrification efforts come at a critical time for the Inland Empire region. Just this April, San Bernardino and Riverside counties ranked number one and two in the nation for the worst ozone pollution .

TeraWatt provides a full stack charging solution for light-, medium-, and heavy-duty fleets with a site portfolio spanning 18 states. Services include strategic site acquisition and buildout, proprietary charging software, and in-house operations and maintenance services, with reliability at the forefront of their solution. TeraWatt's network of charging sites can provide solutions for a multi-tenant hub or be custom built for a dedicated fleet.

About TeraWatt Infrastructure

TeraWatt Infrastructure provides reliable charging solutions for the future of fleet transportation. The company designs, operates and owns electric vehicle charging hubs for fleet operations combining property assets with energy and charging expertise. TeraWatt was founded, in the absence of anything like it, to be the nation's reliable, long-term partner in the inevitable transition to all-electric transportation. For more information: www.terawattinfrastructure.com .

