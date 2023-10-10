RoboSense Achieves Monthly Sales Volume of LiDAR for ADAS Over 20,000 Units

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboSense, a global leader in the LiDAR and perception solutions market, proudly announces that it delivered over 20,000 units of automotive LiDAR in August 2023. Since the unveiling of the new era of global automotive industry intelligence at the Auto Shanghai 2023 in April, RoboSense has reached a new pinnacle in mass production, breaking the domestic record for monthly LiDAR shipments in the automotive sector.

RoboSense M Series LiDAR Monthly Sales Over 20,000 Units in August 2023. (PRNewswire)

Having achieved a milestone of nearly 10,000 units in June, RoboSense accomplished an extraordinary feat in August by doubling its monthly sales, exceeding 20,000 units. This achievement signifies a remarkable accomplishment, with monthly sales surpassing half of the total sales for the entire previous year.

The milestone signifies not only the scaling of LiDAR production capacity but also mirrors the global automotive industry's commitment to intelligent transformation.

RoboSense acknowledges that this achievement is indebted to the extensive collaboration with a diverse range of automotive companies and Tier 1 clients, as well as the enthusiastic embrace of intelligent automotive features by consumers worldwide.

As of the end of August 2023, RoboSense has contributed to the successful mass production of 14 vehicle models, resulting in monthly sales exceeding 20,000 units of ADAS LiDAR.

Post-August, RoboSense remains committed to supporting the gradual mass production and delivery phases of several vehicle models. The company is poised to continue its efforts towards breaking delivery records once again.

Since its establishment, RoboSense has been customer-centric and consistently driving mass production and application of perception solutions to became one of the leading global players in the industry.

RoboSense remains unwavering in its commitment to its core values of innovation, perfection, simplicity, and pragmatism. Leveraging its multidimensional advantages in LiDAR technology innovation, product strength, market performance, and manufacturing capacity, RoboSense continues to drive mass production of intelligent driving solutions, providing people with a smarter, safer, and more reliable driving experience.

About RoboSense

Founded in 2014, RoboSense stands as a global leader in the LiDAR and perception solutions market. Its mission is to make the world safer and smarter by endowing automobiles and robots with perception capabilities superior to human eyes. With a customer-centric technology and highly iterative product development strategy, to provide the market with various Smart LiDAR perception system solutions.

