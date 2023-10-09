Yutong Bus Picks Up Prestigious Award at Busworld Europe 2023

BRUSSELS, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yutong Bus ("Yutong", SHA: 600066), a leading global manufacturer of electric buses, makes a splash at the recent Busworld Europe 2023 event in Brussels, showcasing four state-of-the-art electric bus models along with its latest YEA technology. Highlighting its commitment to ecological sustainability, Yutong is also honored with the prestigious Busworld Design and Ecology Award.

Yutong's display comprised four models, namely, the world-class U11DD double-decker sightseeing bus, the 18-meter large-capacity U18, the E7S mini electric bus, and the luxurious 15-meter T15E. Notably, Yutong's T15E model is the only pure electric highway bus to receive an award at the exhibition, affirming the company's leadership in electric mobility innovation.

The event's theme, "Think Eco, Move Green," resonates closely with Yutong's portfolio and the company's ecological ambitions.

The 15-meter luxurious pure electric T15E coach stands out with its efficient permanent magnet synchronous motor and the latest generation Battery Management System (BMS), offering long-range, ample space, and secure handling. This vehicle boasts an impressive driving range of 550 km, making it ideal for long-haul routes.

The large-capacity electric bus U18 achieves an unparalleled maximum passenger capacity of 120. With up to 563 kWh of battery capacity, the U18 ensures a driving range of over 500 km under SORT 2. A robust monitoring platform continuously gathers data on vehicle operation and road conditions, issuing early warnings and making it smart and safe.

The E7SeV Mini Electric Bus is geared toward meeting the emerging demand for "last-leg trips" in bigger European cities. Focused on feeder public transit routes, this model can carry up to 30 passengers with a turning radius that is less than 8.5 m , staying flexible and convenient among various road conditions in the city.

The U11DD, a super-endurable double-decker bus, with a seating capacity that can be expanded to 70 berths, is an ideal sustainable vehicle for public transportation use with an efficient energy consumption rate of just 0.7 kWh/km.

The company also seized on the opportunity presented by the event to introduce YEA, Yutong's newest technological platform, designed to provide robust and scalable solutions for electric vehicles. Within Yutong's dedicated component section, a variety of pure electric components, including batteries, motors, and smart cockpits, were showcased to highlight the company's comprehensive capabilities across the entire industrial chain of new energy buses.

