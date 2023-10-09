Elmer's® Expands Squishies Collection to Include Glow in the Dark Offering, Just in Time for the Holiday Season

Elmer's® Expands Squishies Collection to Include Glow in the Dark Offering, Just in Time for the Holiday Season

Give the Gift of Creativity with New Elmer's® Glow in the Dark Squishies!

ATLANTA, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elmer's®, the #1 glue brand for crafts in school and at home and part of Newell Brands' global portfolio of brands, is launching an extension of its current Squishies collection to include a new Glow in the Dark offering, so kids can squish them, squeeze them, and watch them glow. Just in time for holiday gifting season, kids ages 6 and up can channel their creativity with this hands-on activity that goes beyond the traditional playtime experience.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9011058-elmers-glow-in-the-dark-squishies/

When mixing Elmer's Secret Solution with various colors and glow in the dark glue pens, there is even more customization options and room for imagination for kids to create their characters in 60 minutes. Using the included UV light, kids will be able to super charge their Glow in the Dark Squishies, bringing new ways for them to play with the 80 mystery characters, including 12 rare ones that they can create and collect. Kids can play and swap their creations with friends as they aim to gather all the characters for the ultimate adventure.

"After seeing the excitement kids had for Elmer's Squishies, we decided to expand the collection to offer kids a glow in the dark option, providing new and exciting ways to stretch their imaginations and encourage productive play," said Gina Lazaro, Vice President, Brand Management, Learning & Development at Newell Brands. "Whether kids are playing by themselves or with friends, Glow in the Dark Squishies are an engaging way for kids to channel their creative minds, with even more ways to play to come in 2024."

Kids can extend their interactive play with Glow in the Dark Squishies into the digital world, by heading to Squishtopia.com, where they can explore, play games, discover more about the characters they've created in real life and expand and track their collections digitally.

Elmer's Glow in the Dark Squishies can be purchased at Amazon and Walmart starting at $14.99 for a two-pack. For more information on Elmer's Squishies, head to www.elmers.com or visit TikTok or Instagram.

About Elmer's®

Elmer's® Products, Inc., has been providing creative adhesive solutions that support success and turn ideas into reality. By continuing to develop innovative new products, Elmer's® has become the trusted brand when it comes to fueling creativity and providing outstanding product performance in the classroom, at home and at the craft table. Elmer's® inspires people to create, build and learn for life. For more information, visit www.elmers.com.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Graco, Coleman, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Yankee Candle, Paper Mate, FoodSaver, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Oster, NUK, Spontex and Campingaz. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

Laura McLeod

+1 (404) 538-1305

laura.mcleod@newellco.com

Haneen Kawasmeh

+1 (773) 302-9673

haneen.kawasmeh@zenogroup.com

View original content:

SOURCE Newell Brands