ST. LOUIS, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Horizons, a leader in senior living and senior health care services across the Midwest, is pleased to promote Brenda Brandl as the Senior Vice President of Operations to lead the operations team of the organization. In this role, Brandl will manage and direct the operations, clinical and quality functions of Christian Horizons' senior living communities and support services. Dora Silvia has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing. In this role, Silvia will lead all sales and marketing efforts within the organization, communicating the value and promise of this long-standing organization.

Brenda Brandl named senior vice president of operations at Christian Hoirzons. (PRNewswire)

Christian Horizons Adds SVP of Operations and SVP of Sales & Marketing to Leadership Team

In both roles, Brandl and Silvia will lead the teams in fulfilling the organizations' commitment to empowering older adults throughout the regions they serve.

"I am thrilled to promote both Brenda and Dora to lead the teams," said Kate Bertram, Christian Horizons' president and chief executive officer. "They are extremely talented in their respective roles and have incredible working knowledge in leadership and management. Through their multi-decade career experience with and prior to Christian Horizons, Brenda and Dora have a wealth of experience in advocating for residents and our associates. Their contributions to the team have already offered significant value in our mission of faith-led service to older adults. I am pleased to expand their talent throughout the organization."

Brandl has over 20 years of healthcare leadership experience. She's provided clinical oversight to dozens of senior living communities in her career, from assisted living to skilled nursing and long-term care. Her passion for health, wellness and clinical outcomes has led her to many career accomplishments, including reduced readmission rates, increased quality outcomes, and successful associate education and training initiatives.

Silvia has over 20 years of hospitality and healthcare sales and marketing experience. She has led sales and marketing professionals to follow a streamlined sales approach, find what's important to those we serve, and ensure the service we deliver is true to the promise we make. Silvia is an adept leadership developer and works diligently to raise the bar of the sales and marketing professionals in our industry. Her proven results are industry-known.

Under Brandl's and Silvia's leadership, Christian Horizons affirms its commitment to the health and wellbeing of older adults, finding purposeful living and meaningful experiences. They ensure the organizations' guiding principles of our resident and associate experience program, CHLife, is achieved.

"We've listened to the needs of the next generation of those we serve now and into the future. That's why we've designed our services and communities to help older adults find new horizons through independence, signature experiences and enrichment—what we call CHLife," said Bertram.

Whole-person wellness is a key aspect of CHLife. Through thoughtful and intentional programming, associates support residents, participants and guests through thoughtful programming which may include organized fitness classes, one-on-one wellness training, nutritional support, community partnerships and older adult-led initiatives.

Christian Horizons was founded to address needs in the community and is proud to be a mission-driven organization committed to older adults. Founded in 1962 with the opening of their first community in Lincoln, Ill., the group has extended their reach across the Midwest and proudly serves older adults of all faiths and backgrounds through innovative and intuitive senior living and senior health care offerings.

As a faith-led, person-first organization, Christian Horizons is in service to a mission of empowering older adults in mind, body and spirit through faith-led service. Based in St. Louis, Mo., the organization owns and operates a portfolio of seven life plan campuses and five stand-alone older adult communities offering a mix of independent, assisted and supportive living; memory support; long-term healthcare centers and short-term rehabilitation. The organization also serves older adults through Safe Haven Hospice in central Illinois; Senior Care Pharmacy Services; and New Horizons PACE® (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) in St. Louis, Mo. Learn more at https://christianhorizonsliving.org/ .

Dora Silvia named senior vice president of sales and marketing at Christian Horizons. (PRNewswire)

Christian Horizons, Midwest leader for older adult communities and support services. (PRNewsfoto/Christian Horizons) (PRNewswire)

