The 4th Qingdao Multinationals Summit will be held on October 10th

QINGDAO, China, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th Qingdao Multinationals Summit (QMS) is scheduled to take place in Qingdao from October 10th to 12th, 2023 with the theme of "Multinational Corporation and China". QMS is an important activity jointly sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce of China and Shandong Provincial Government.

Assistant Minister of Commerce Chen Chunjiang said , the Summit aims to further promote the improvement of an efficient platform for investment docking, which is not only conducive to comprehensively showcasing new achievements and opportunities in China's economic development, but also helps to boost corporate confidence, allowing multinational corporations to share the opportunities and dividends of China.

Song Junji, Vice Governor of Shandong Province, introduced that the summit will also hold a series of promotion activities, including multinational corporation symposiums, policy closed-door meetings held by national ministries and commissions such as the Ministry of Commerce, China's policy and project introduction for attracting foreign investment, as well as investment cooperation promotion meetings in the Yellow River Basin, etc.

This summit has six major topics, focusing on greater efforts to attract and utilize foreign investment, new practices for the development of multinational corporations in China, new trends in industrial investment layout, new achievements in creating a business environment, international cooperation in the digital economy, and green, low-carbon, and high-quality development.

The summit will cooperate with the "Year of Investment in China" event, hold a "Innovation, Development, Cooperation, and Win Win" China's policy explanation and project promotion meeting to attract foreign investment, provide a detailed introduction to the latest batch of "stabilizing foreign investment" policies of the State Council, and respond to the current concerns of foreign enterprises in China's development, to help foreign enterprises achieve long-term stable development. During the summit, a series of research reports on "Multinational Companies in China" will continue to be released.

In addition, a "Multinational Corporation and China Theme Exhibition" is also set up to focus on the cooperation between multinational corporations and the Chinese industry in the new era, showcasing the development achievements, advanced technologies, and cooperation intentions of multinational corporations in China.

The number of guests attending the summit is expected to exceed 800 and 316 multinational companies have registered.

