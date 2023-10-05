Sports Betting Platform SB22 Goes Turnkey with Exefeed

DALLAS, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SB22, an award-winning sports betting and iGaming software platform today announced its latest collaboration, inking a deal with Exefeed, a best in class provider of a range of sports betting solutions. This partnership enables SB22 to offer customers an in-house end-to-end sports betting solution that includes sophisticated pre-match and live odds feeds, as well as large-scale trading services.

SB22 now offers a complete turnkey solution--GLI-certified and ready for deployment in the US, Vlada Jovanovic , SB22 COO

According to Vlada Jovanovic, COO of SB22, "The integration of Exefeed services into SB22's sports betting platform Fi22 will result in a complete turnkey solution--GLI-certified and ready for deployment in the US. We can now offer the most accurate odds available as well as trading services, together with operational and marketing support."

By entering the partnership, Exefeed will extend their reach to the US sports betting market, building on its track record of success in other markets, in particular in the more mature European market. "We take great pride in our world-class team of traders, but also in our unique algorithms and advanced models that power our odds," stated ExeFeed's Founder, Marko Josipovic. "We are confident the partnership with SB22 will result in a unique synergy, with an end goal to redefine the worldwide sports betting market."

About SB22: SB22 has created the definitive next generation sports betting platform certified for GLI-33 and designed for the US market. It is modern, scalable, and modular, with all its functionality, including its proprietary PAM, completely integrated from the ground up. SB22 is the first mobile-centric, fully automated, cloud capable, and VR/AR-ready tech platform in the sports betting industry.

