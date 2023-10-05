Advertise With Us
ROLLS-ROYCE MOTOR CARS ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF TORSTEN MÜLLER-ÖTVÖS, CEO

Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
  • Rolls-Royce Motor Cars announces retirement of CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös
  • Torsten is the marque's longest-serving CEO since Claude Johnson, who introduced Charles Rolls to Henry Royce
  • 14-year tenure has seen Rolls-Royce transition from pinnacle automotive manufacturer to true luxury house
  • Introduced first all-electric Rolls-Royce in the marque's 120-year history and paved the way for Rolls-Royce's all-electric future by the end of 2030
  • Will be succeeded by Chris Brownridge, currently Chief Executive Officer of BMW UK

GOODWOOD, United Kingdom, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rolls-Royce Motor Cars announced today that Torsten Müller-Ötvös will retire as Chief Executive Officer on 30 November 2023. He will be succeeded by Chris Brownridge, currently Chief Executive Officer of BMW UK.

Müller-Ötvös joined Rolls-Royce Motor Cars in 2010, making him the company's longest-serving Chief Executive since Claude Johnson, who brought Charles Rolls and Henry Royce together in 1904.

Under Müller-Ötvös, Rolls-Royce has transformed from an automotive manufacturer to a true luxury house, revered worldwide for its exquisite motor cars. Annual sales have surged from around 1,000 motor cars in 2009 to over 6,000 in 2022. More importantly, every Rolls-Royce that leaves the company's Global Centre of Luxury Manufacturing Excellence in Goodwood, West Sussex, is Bespoke.

During Müller-Ötvös' tenure, the marque has produced some of its most historic motor cars, including several co-created with leading artists, fashion designers and luxury houses. The Coachbuild department has reawakened traditional practices for a new era in 2017, most recently seen in the remarkable Droptail.

In 2010, the average price of a Rolls-Royce was around €250,000 and the average client was aged 56; today, the average price has doubled to around €500,000 and the average age of a Rolls-Royce client is 43. The success of Rolls-Royce under Müller-Ötvös' leadership has led to the company contributing over half a billion pounds to the UK economy every year.

Chris Brownridge joins Rolls-Royce Motor Cars from his current role as CEO of BMW UK, a position he has held since 2021. Commenting on his appointment, Oliver Zipse said, "Chris Brownridge is a hugely experienced professional with a tremendous track record – I am sure he will build on Rolls-Royce's success and guide Rolls-Royce Motor Cars onwards into its all-electric future."

Chris is a sales and marketing expert, having spent almost 30 years with the BMW Group, starting in 1995. Prior to his current position of CEO, Chris was a member of the UK Board in various roles since 2011, including Sales Director BMW UK, BMW UK Marketing and MINI Regional Director.

