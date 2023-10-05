Health Data Analytics Institute (HDAI) and Houston Methodist to Showcase Innovative AI Collaboration at HLTH 2023

Introducing HealthVision™, a breakthrough enterprise platform for health systems that utilizes AI and big data to enable care teams to deliver better outcomes for both patients and providers

BOSTON, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Data Analytics Institute (HDAI) – an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on empowering clinicians, optimizing care pathways, and improving patient outcomes – today announced a joint presentation next week with Houston Methodist on how they are "Deploying Clinical AI at Scale," a key advance in unleashing a long-awaited data-driven transformation in medical care.

HLTH presentation focused on how HDAI puts data-driven insights into the hands of clinicians and care teams.

HLTH is a premier healthcare conference that brings together the best and brightest to drive innovation. The HDAI and Houston Methodist presentation will take place on October 8 in Las Vegas.

HDAI Founder and CEO Nassib Chamoun will speak alongside Roberta Schwartz, Ph.D., EVP and Chief Innovation Officer of Houston Methodist, about their two-year collaboration to improve clinical care, support physician decision-making, and enhance cost efficiency by integrating HDAI's HealthVision™ platform into Houston Methodist's clinical workflows. HDAI's system-wide implementation at Houston Methodist is one of the most comprehensive AI/ML care optimization solutions in the world as well as one of the largest deployments of generative AI within healthcare today. Using generative AI in a fully transparent fashion, HealthVision is now processing hundreds of thousands of medical records each month to assure that the most current, accurate patient data is fully available to care teams.

"AI holds immense promise for improving care by ingesting vast amounts of medical data and providing clinicians with the information they need to make the best possible clinical decisions," said Chamoun. "That's what we're doing with Houston Methodist by deploying our platform, HealthVision, at enterprise-wide scale. HealthVision combines traditional machine learning with generative AI to distill medical histories and create patient risk profiles that serve as consistent and easier to interpret summaries for all members of the care team. Although we're early in the deployment, Methodist clinicians have already come up with a wide range of use cases that will elevate the standard of care."

HDAI's HealthVision™ uses generative AI and predictive analytics to quantify patient and population risks and pinpoint actionable clinical improvement opportunities by providing granular analysis of healthcare outcomes and costs, a personalized risk profile for each patient, and customizable lists of patients who would benefit from specific interventions.

"We are shifting the paradigm of caregiver-patient interactions by using AI to transform cumbersome and sprawling medical data into real-time insights that empower clinicians, advance personalized care, and facilitate programs to improve patient outcomes," said Dr. Schwartz. "Creating a holistic profile for each patient that is current, timely and available to every care team member system-wide allows us to improve transitions, care coordination, and handoffs and deliver a better overall patient experience."

Presentation Information

Title: "Deploying Clinical AI At Scale"

Presenters: Roberta Schwartz, EVP and Chief Innovation Officer, Houston Methodist | Nassib Chamoun , Founder & CEO, HDAI

Date: October 8, 2023, at 3:40pm PDT

Location: Moon Stage, Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall

About HDAI

Health Data Analytics Institute (HDAI) is a care optimization, decision support and provider enablement company powered by big data, AI-powered analytics, expert insights and point of care technology solutions. The company's HealthVision™ platform uses predictive analytics and generative AI to analyze a patient's medical history, including unstructured clinical notes and administrative data to create a concise summary of the patient's clinical chart, state of health, and to quantify and prioritize specific clinical risks. HDAI collaborates with leading health systems, Value-Based Care Organizations, physician groups, and payers to improve care delivery, population health and reduce cost and make efficient use of scarce clinical resources. For more information, please visit: www.hda-institute.com

About Houston Methodist

Houston Methodist is one of the nation's leading health systems and academic medical centers. The health system consists of eight hospitals: Houston Methodist Hospital, its flagship academic hospital in the Texas Medical Center, six community hospitals, and one long-term acute care hospital throughout the Greater Houston metropolitan area. Houston Methodist also includes a research institute; a comprehensive residency program; international patient services; freestanding comprehensive care, emergency care and imaging centers; and outpatient facilities. Houston Methodist employs nearly 30,000 people and had more than 1.9 million outpatient visits and more than 138,000 admissions in 2022. For more information on Houston Methodist, see houstonmethodist.org.

About HLTH

HLTH is the leading event dedicated to bringing together the healthcare ecosystem, driving innovation, and encouraging transformation. The conference hosts speaking engagements from industry leaders, connects companies with investors, and provides valuable networking opportunities across the healthcare continuum. The mission of HLTH is to accelerate healthcare innovation through curated and purposeful engagements involving the entirety of the healthcare community.

