VMX 2024 KICKS OFF NEW YEAR AT PREEMINENT ANNUAL GLOBAL VETERINARY CONFERENCE

Set to World's Fair backdrop, this year's "Show of Shows" offers advanced, world-class continuing veterinary education and sets the direction for the $104 billion animal healthcare industry

Key continuing education session highlights include:

Technology's Impact on the Future of Veterinary Medicine

Advances in Heart and Lung Disease in Dogs and Cats

How the Brain Influences Behavior in Companion Animals

Latest in Equine, Reptile, Exotics and Aquatic Animal Health

Innovations in Cancer Treatment and Diagnostics

2024 Trends in the Veterinary Profession

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following record-breaking attendance at the 2023 Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX), the North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) will host its 41st annual conference Jan. 13-17, 2024 in Orlando, FL at the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) and everywhere virtually. As the veterinary industry's first conference of the year, VMX sets the direction for veterinary medicine annually and provides the veterinary industry's first continuing education, scientific sessions and hands-on workshops led by world-renowned veterinary leaders. More than 580 companies and organizations from around the world will showcase the latest in animal healthcare products, diagnostics and more in the award-winning Expo Hall. This year's "Show of Shows'' theme will introduce a World's Fair-like experience featuring food, entertainment, events and activities. It will also feature headlining entertainment including singer/songwriter Tyler Hubbard and Emmy-Award-winning actor and director Dan Levy.

VMX offers sessions for every veterinary professional including “Everything by the Oink: A Quick Guide to Common Procedures and Protocols in Pigs” (PRNewswire)

As the veterinary industry's first conference of the year, VMX sets the direction for veterinary medicine annually.

"VMX is where the global veterinary industry gathers each year to learn the latest in veterinary medicine and where life-saving new products and innovations are introduced to the industry. For more than 40 years, we've witnessed remarkable advancements within the veterinary profession which are helping animals live longer, better lives," said Dana Varble, DVM, CAE and NAVC Chief Veterinary Officer. "From the rescue and rehabilitation of sea turtles and manatees to treatments for equine cancer patients, the most distinguished veterinary leaders will cover an extraordinary range of continuing education. VMX also serves as the venue for new products, diagnostics and pharmaceutical product announcements."

Presented by the NAVC, the global leader in continuing education (CE) for veterinary professionals, this year's event will offer more than 1000 CE hours at the in-person event in Orlando. VMX Virtual will include more than 200 virtual sessions covering industry trends across a wide variety of disciplines and species, live-streamed from Orlando and the Expo Hall.

(PRNewswire)

EDUCATION SESSIONS

A diverse selection of sessions are available for attendees, including:

Technology

"Transforming Veterinary Clinical Practice With AI: Evaluating Workflow To Drive Changes in Algorithm Design, Training and Implementation"

"Using ChatGPT or Other Large Language Models in Veterinary Medicine: What They Are, How They Work and How They Can Help You in Veterinary Medicine"

"Human Bonding and the Future of AI and Robotic/Biomimetic Pets: Should We Be Worried?"

Cardiopulmonary Medicine

"The Pet Is Breathing Hard: What Can I Do in the First Hour?"

"Bugs in Lungs: What You Need to Know About the Respiratory Microbiota of Dogs and Cats"

"Respiratory Distress in Cats, It's Not Always the Heart"

Behavioral Medicine

"Neurobiology of Canine Reactivity"

"Multi-Cat Households – Why Can't They All Be Friends?"

"Inter-Dog Aggression – Why Dogs Fight"

Neurology

"Working Through Neurological Diagnostic Puzzles: Three Case Studies"

"Performing a Comprehensive Neurological Examination of the Horse"

"Discerning Orthopedic vs Neurologic Causes of Difficulty Walking"

Equine Health

"Unwobbling the Wobbler: Rehabilitation of the Neurologic Horse"

"My Neck, My Back : An Introduction to Topline Dysfunction in Sport Horses"

"Central Nervous System Trauma – Traumatic Brain and Spinal Cord Injury"

Reptiles/Exotics

"It's Not Just the Heat – The Role of Humidity in Reptile Thermoregulation (Body Temperature)"

"Emergency and Critical Care of Chelonians (Turtles)"

"Staying Alive: How To Keep Yourself and Your Zoo Patients Safe"

Aquatics

"Here Fishy Fishy, Let's CT the Fish and Do All the Things! Life as an Aquatic Vet Tech"

"Aquatic Animal Rescue and Rehab: Saving Sea Turtles and Manatees"

"Basic Fish and Shark Medicine for the Private Practitioner"

Cancer Treatment and Diagnostics

"A Look Ahead at Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy in 2024"

"Perfecting the Biopsy: Skin, Mouth and Bones"

"Lymph Nodes: Resect, Monitor or Ignore?"

2024 Trends in Vet Med

"Utilizing Digital Veterinary Care to Empower Your Team and Supercharge Your Practice"

"Impact of Costs of Care on Animal Welfare and Veterinarian Well-Being: What Should Veterinarians Be Doing to Address Economic Limitations of Clients?"

"Food for Thought: The Future of Pet Nutrition and the Emotional Connection to Our Pets"

VMX EXPO HALL AND ENTERTAINMENT

Veterinary professionals can learn about and engage with the industry's latest products and innovations at the Expo Hall and explore the New Product Gallery. The exciting VMX Pet Pitch Competition, where startups introduce their products and services in a highly-anticipated, shark-tank-style event, will return for its seventh year.

This year, for the first time, VMX's Expo Hall will become the center stage for celebrity entertainment. Dan Levy, Emmy Award-winning showrunner, writer, actor, director and New York Times bestselling author best known for his work on Schitt's Creek, will headline the VMX 2024 kickoff event on Saturday, Jan. 13, presented by Boehringer Ingelheim. On Monday, Jan. 15, singer/songwriter Tyler Hubbard – one half of multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line – will perform at VMX's 2024 exclusive Monday Night Concert, sponsored by Merck Animal Health.

In keeping with its World's Fair theme of VMX 2024, the Expo Hall will also feature a carousel, carnival games, and "Sunday Night Spectacular" event.

NAVC will offer $125 early bird registration pricing through Oct. 30. Veterinary and veterinary nurse/technician students, as always, may attend for free, and guest registration is also available. Click here for VMX 2024 in-person event registration information.

Credentialed media may attend VMX for free, in-person or virtually. For more information on how to register, contact publicrelations@navc.com .

About the NAVC

The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing veterinary professionals worldwide. The world's leading provider of veterinary continuing education, the NAVC delivers essential training, tools and resources for veterinary professionals to stay abreast of advances in animal medicine and provide the best medical care for animals everywhere. Through its commitment to innovation and excellence, the NAVC has developed a diverse portfolio of products and services, including educational events, headlined by VMX, the world's largest, most comprehensive continuing education conference and launchpad for new products and innovations within the veterinary industry; a robust digital platform for virtual learning and engagement; the veterinary industry's largest and award-winning portfolio of trade publications; and an advocacy arm which unites the veterinary community and pet lovers. The NAVC was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL. Since 2017, the NAVC has been recognized as one of the Top Workplaces by the Orlando Sentinel. To learn more about the NAVC's products and brands, visit navc.com . To see our schedule of upcoming events, visit navc.com/calendar/ .

###

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE North American Veterinary Community