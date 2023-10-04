Used Jet and Turboprop Aircraft Asking Values Begin Descent

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventory level increases persist for pre-owned jets and continue a slow recovery among used turboprop aircraft, but asking values for aircraft in both of these Sandhills Global marketplaces are beginning to trend downwards. Details about these and other aircraft market trends are available in Sandhills' newest market reports, which also track used piston single aircraft and Robinson piston helicopters.

"We've seen used aircraft inventory increases throughout 2023, particularly among pre-owned jets, which have posted month-over-month increases since early 2022," says Controller Department Manager Brant Washburn. "Large and midsize jets are showing the quickest increases within the overall jet market. But now we're seeing asking values take a dip month-over-month for jets and turboprops, with the biggest decrease in the large jet group."

Sandhills' aviation products include Controller, Controller EMEA, Executive Controller, Charter Hub, Aviation Trader, Aircraft Cost Calculator, and AircraftEvaluator. AircraftEvaluator is Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool for all types of aircraft, built using the same technology behind FleetEvaluator. Widely used and trusted across equipment, truck, and trailer industries, FleetEvaluator identifies asset values with unparalleled accuracy.

The key metric used in all of Sandhills' market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in the Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions. The Sandhills EVI data include equipment available in auction and retail markets, as well as model year equipment actively in use.

Additional Market Report Takeaways

This report includes detailed analysis of asking values and inventory trends in used aircraft markets along with charts that help readers visualize the data. It describes and quantifies important trends in the buying and selling of used jet, piston single, turboprop, and Robinson piston helicopter aircraft.

Global Used Jets

Used jets in Sandhills marketplaces have posted inventory level increases for several months in a row. This continued in September, with inventory up 3.5% M/M and 60.65% YOY.

Asking values decreased 4.45% M/M, increased 3.59% YOY, and are trending down.

U.S. and Canada Used Piston Single Aircraft

Inventory levels of used piston single aircraft have been increasing M/M since Q1 2023. This continued in September, with inventory levels up 5.49% M/M and trending upwards. However, inventory was 4.13% lower YOY.

Continuing months of increases, asking values rose 0.38% M/M and 4.81% YOY in September.

U.S. and Canada Used Turboprop

Inventory levels of used turboprop aircraft were up 6.22% M/M and 16.29% YOY in September, building on consecutive months of increases.

Asking values declined 1.04% M/M and 3.21% YOY after several months of decreases.

Global Used Robinson Piston Helicopters

Inventory levels of used Robinson piston helicopters remained unchanged M/M in September, rose 1.16% YOY, and are trending up.

Asking values increased 1.37% M/M, decreased 0.29% YOY, and are trending down.

Obtain the Full Report

For more information, or to receive detailed analysis from Sandhills Global, contact us at marketreports@sandhills.com.

About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the aviation, construction, agriculture, and commercial trucking industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

About the Sandhills Equipment Value Index

The Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI) is a principal gauge of the estimated market values of used assets—both currently and over time—across the construction, agricultural, commercial trucking, and aviation industries represented by Sandhills Global marketplaces, including Controller.com, AuctionTime.com, TractorHouse.com, MachineryTrader.com, TruckPaper.com, and other industry-specific equipment platforms. Powered by FleetEvaluator and AircraftEvaluator, Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tools, Sandhills EVI provides useful insights into the ever-changing supply-and-demand conditions for each industry.

