RELAIS & CHATEAUX AND SLOW FOOD TAKE A STAND TOGETHER TO PROTECT THE CULINARY HERITAGE OF CHEESES & WINES ACROSS THE GLOBE

PARIS, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year since 2016, Relais & Châteaux chefs have been participating in the Slow Food movement to promote good, clean, and fair food for all while combating climate change and protecting biodiversity.

This year, in September and October 2023, Relais & Châteaux members will raise awareness of local cheeses, wines, and other fermented products. More than 800 chefs and 580 independent properties located in 65 countries, Relais & Châteaux harnesses strength in numbers to demonstrate that another direction is possible: one that points towards regenerative agriculture, respectful of the Five Freedoms of animal welfare and time-honored preservation methods, while protecting taste and diversity of flavor profiles. Therefore, Relais & Châteaux has shared Slow Food guidelines on cheese and wine within the network.

RELAIS & CHÂTEAUX #FOODFORCHANGE CAMPAIGN

To illustrate this campaign, Relais & Châteaux has chosen five emblematic properties to showcase traditional products and production methods: Relais & Châteaux l'Auberge Basque, Relais & Châteaux Zornitza Family Estate, Relais & Châteaux Tributary, Relais & Châteaux Taubenkobel, Relais & Châteaux Delaire Graff Estate.

About Relais & Châteaux

Relais & Châteaux, established in 1954, is an association of 580 unique hotels and restaurants throughout the world, owned and operated by independent entrepreneurs – most often families – who are passionate about their craft and deeply committed to forging warm, lasting relationships with their guests.

Relais & Châteaux members protect and promote the wealth and diversity of the world's culinary and hospitality traditions, to ensure they continue to thrive. They are equally dedicated to preserving local heritage and the environment, as articulated in the association's Vision presented to UNESCO in November 2014.

About Slow Food

Slow Food is a worldwide network of local communities founded in 1989 in order to counteract the disappearance of local food traditions and the spread of fast food culture. Since then, Slow Food has grown to become a global movement that involves millions of people in more than 160 countries and works so that we can all have access to good, clean and fair food. www.slowfood.com

