For Autumn Enthusiasts, the Hormel Gatherings® Trailhead Party Tray is the Perfect Snacking Centerpiece for Any Fall Get-Together

On retail shelves until December, this party tray is great for those on-the-go occasions

AUSTIN, Minn. , Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For any snacking needs that might accompany the outdoor activities of the fall season, the Hormel Gatherings® brand has consumers covered. For a limited time only, the makers of the brand are offering the Hormel Gatherings® Trailhead Party Tray, available now in select retailers nationwide.

The Hormel Gatherings® Trailhead Party Tray is all about protein, a 28-ounce tray containing delicious slices of Hormel® pepperoni and Hormel® hard salami along with two rows of round, crispy crackers. Whether hosting the post-hunt celebration, prepping the cooler for a fishing trip or heading out camping, Hormel Gatherings® Trailhead Party Trays are perfect for any fall get-together, big or small.

"This is the best time of year for getting together with friends and family, and no party is complete without delicious snacks," said James Begley, brand manager for the Hormel Gatherings® brand. "That's why we are thrilled to introduce the newest variety of our popular party trays, which are a staple in the snack preparation of seasonal get-togethers all across the country. Whether you're on the go with friends, or simply enjoying the presence of company at home, the Hormel Gatherings® brand is always here to provide delicious snacks for you and your guests."

Available for purchase until December of this year, the Trailhead Party Tray is shelf stable and does not require refrigeration until after opening. From casual weekend get-togethers to elaborate parties, any Hormel Gatherings® party tray is the easy and tasty snack solution for any get-together. Simply snap off the lid, and your party tray is ready to go — with several varieties and sizes available to please any guest.

For more information on all Hormel Gatherings® party trays, including product information and where to buy, visit hormel.com/brands/party-tray.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

