Red Roof® Partners with American Cancer Society® During Breast Cancer Awareness Month to Encourage Life-Saving Screenings

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Roof®, an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, is once again partnering with the American Cancer Society® through its 'Room in Your Heart' (RIYH) purpose-driven program, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, to support their vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone, by encouraging regular cancer screenings.

Travelers who book and stay at any Red Roof Inn®, Red Roof PLUS+®, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, or The Red Collection® property from October 1 through October 31, 2023, will save 15% on their stay, and 5% of the purchase price from each completed stay will be donated to the American Cancer Society.* Guests may book directly using VP Code 629413 at redroof.com or on the app, by calling 800.RED.ROOF, or at any property.

"At Red Roof, we remain committed to the health and safety of our people and the communities in which we serve," said Marina MacDonald, Red Roof Chief Marketing Officer. "That's why we have once again partnered with the American Cancer Society, through our Room in Your Heart purpose program, to encourage regular, life-saving cancer screenings, and offer our guests an opportunity to join us in supporting this worthy cause."

Cancer doesn't wait, and neither should you. According to the American Cancer Society, more than 1.9 million new cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed in the US in 2023. Regular cancer screenings can save lives, as these tests can help detect changes in your body before they become cancer and catch cancer early when it may be easier to treat.

"Screening tests can detect changes before cancer develops, or can catch cancer early, when it may be easier to treat. Many tests are available for free or are covered by insurance," said Wendy Johnson, vice president, American Cancer Society Florida. "Thank you to Red Roof for helping to spread our message to talk to someone you love about cancer screening today."

Previous Room in Your Heart philanthropic campaigns have been impactful for selected organizations, including the United Way Worldwide®, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, The Thurgood Marshall College Fund, the USO®, Canine Companions®, and more.

*Subject to availability. Discount is valid for bookings and stays through October 31st, 2023. 5% of the revenue from stays completed by Oct 31st will be donated to the American Cancer Society, at a guaranteed minimum of $5,000. Third-party bookings are not eligible. May not be combined with other discounts or offers. Use VP code 629413 to support the American Cancer Society. The American Cancer Society does not endorse any products or services.

**Pet accommodations policy may vary at some locations. To verify a hotel's pet policy, please review hotel information online at redroof.com or by contacting the hotel directly.

