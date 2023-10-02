New Online Tool by Senior Market Sales® Generates Medicare Advantage Plus Part D Disclaimers for Insurance Agents

Free Technology Helps Agents Comply With New CMS Rule for Medicare's 2024 Annual Election Period

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Market Sales® (SMS) has launched a free online tool that helps insurance agents comply with a new regulation by quickly generating accurate disclaimers listing the number of Medicare Advantage plus Part D (MA-PD) plans they represent in a particular zip code.

"(SMS') MA-PD Plans Offered Lookup Tool ... illustrates why thousands of agents rely on our technology each AEP."

Agents using the MA-PD Plans Offered Lookup Tool can get the disclaimers in less than a minute, after entering the state and county or the zip code where they're selling MA-PD plans and then selecting the plans they're licensed and ready to sell. The generated disclaimer helps agents work faster and stay compliant with a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) rule for the 2024 AEP requiring an agent to tell prospective enrollees how many plans are available from the organization for whom the agent sells.

"By quickly developing and delivering this technology, SMS solved what would have been a very difficult and time-intensive challenge for agents this AEP," said Bob Harding, First Vice President, Chief Technology Officer at SMS. "It's another example of how SMS understands today's agent and is leading the way with solutions that help them leverage time, make more money and put their business in a position of distinction."

The release of the lookup tool comes on the heels of the SMS launch of QuoteDental.com, a proprietary tool with a first-of-its-kind feature that compares out-of-pocket costs for dental insurance from multiple carriers. When agents use QuoteDental.com in conjunction with SMS' proprietary Lead Advantage Pro® lead-to-enrollment tool, they save valuable time, enabling them to see more clients. Lead Advantage Pro also recently rolled out upgrades, including a time-saving feature that enables clients to update their prescription, pharmacy, contact and provider data before their appointment during AEP, which is Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.

The MA-PD Plans Offered Lookup Tool, like QuoteDental.com and Lead Advantage Pro, is available at no cost to SMS-contracted agents.

"Agents who leverage all these SMS' technology solutions together truly have an advantage in the marketplace," said Dwane McFerrin, Senior Vice President, Med Solutions, at SMS. "Our MA-PD Plans Offered Lookup Tool is another time-saving tool that illustrates why thousands of agents rely on our technology each AEP and why we're the premier IMO in the industry."

About Senior Market Sales

Senior Market Sales® (SMS) represents top Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage, annuity, life, long-term care, and travel insurance carriers in all 50 states. More than 71,000 independent insurance agents rely on SMS for proprietary technology, competitive insurance products, and expert training and service to help them leverage their time, make more money, and put their business in a position of distinction. Founded in 1982, SMS is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. In 2020, SMS joined the Alliant Insurance Services family of companies. Visit www.SeniorMarketSales.com or call 1.800.786.5566 for more information.

