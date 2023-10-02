BOARDWALKTECH AND HEXAWARE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO DRIVE BANKING and FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPLIANCE AND PROCESS IMPROVEMENT

Hexaware to help accelerate sales and implementation of Boardwalktech's Velocity Platform

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - (TSXV: BWLK) (OTCQB: BWLKF) Boardwalktech Software Corp ("Boardwalktech" or the "Company"), the leading Digital Ledger application platform and enterprise software applications company, and Hexaware Technologies Limited ("Hexaware") are pleased to announce that they have signed a teaming agreement to drive deep value into the financial services sector.

Hexaware, headquartered in Mumbai, India, is a global technology and business process services company with offices in 19 countries and over 27,000 employees. Hexaware's mission is to empower enterprises to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by helping them build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

Boardwalktech's Velocity platform, specifically developed for banks and insurance companies, is designed to be delivered by IT services and consulting partners who work with banks and insurance companies to improve business process flow, collaboration, reporting, and compliance for the thousands of End User Computing applications that are pervasive within these industries.

Boardwalktech CEO Andy Duncan commented, "We are very proud of our partnership with Hexaware who is now empowered with a robust platform to meet the sizeable demand created by regulatory changes that require financial institutions and insurance companies to improve how they manage their data, specifically their end user computing environments. The Boardwalktech Platform and Velocity solution, combined with Hexaware's global workforce and expertise, will allow Hexaware to rapidly improve these data management processes for their large enterprise clients, helping to deliver a strong ROI while meeting the compliance requirements of various governmental agencies for their clients."

Chinmoy Banerjee, Corporate Vice-President & Global Head – Banking & Business Process Services at Hexaware Technologies said, "Our collaboration with Boardwalktech represents an exciting opportunity to redefine the landscape of banking and insurance services. By harnessing the power of Boardwalktech's Velocity platform alongside Hexaware's expansive global reach, we envision a future where we not only strengthen our solutions but also lead a profound digital transformation within the banking and insurance sectors. This partnership equips us to not only navigate the ever-evolving regulatory environment but to proactively shape it. We are committed to revolutionizing data management, driving efficiency, and delivering transformative returns on investment for our enterprise clients, all while setting new standards in compliance and innovation. Hexaware has long-standing relationships with its banking, financial services and insurance customers and we believe this partnership has immense potential for growth for both our organizations."

About Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Boardwalktech has developed a patented Digital Ledger Technology Platform currently used by Fortune 500 companies running mission-critical applications worldwide. Boardwalktech's digital ledger technology and its unique method of managing vast amounts of structured and unstructured data is the only platform on the market today where multiple parties can effectively work on the same data simultaneously while preserving the fidelity and provenance of the data. Boardwalktech can deliver collaborative, purpose-built enterprise information management applications on any device or user interface with full integration with enterprise systems of record in a fraction of the time it takes other non-digital ledger technology-based platforms. Boardwalktech is headquartered in Cupertino, California with offices in India and operations in North America. For more information on Boardwalktech, visit our website at www.boardwalktech.com.

About Hexaware Technologies:

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 27,000 Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With this purpose gaining momentum, we are well on our way to realizing our vision of being the most loved digital transformation partner in the world. We also seek to protect the planet and build a better tomorrow for our customers, employees, partners, investors, and the communities in which we operate.

With 40+ offices in 19 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com.

