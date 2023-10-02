Blimpie Caps Off the Year with Two New Italian Subs Available for a Limited Time

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blimpie® (www.Blimpie.com), America's Sub Shop®, is rounding out a bigger, better year with two new flavor-filled subs that bring the classic flavors of Italy to tables at home or in-store. Beginning October 2, 2023 the two new limited time premium subs will be available in stores and online nationwide.

New Italian Subs:



Italiano Blimp: Freshly Sliced Ham, Capicola, Proscuittini, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, topped with Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Black Olive, Mayo, Vinegar, Oil and Oregano.

Caprese Blimp: Freshly Sliced Ham, Capicola, Proscuittini, Salami, Pepperoni, topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Banana Pepper, Basil Pesto Spread and Oregano.

"Blimpie is excited to introduce our new Italian subs to menus nationwide!", said Sam Carity, director of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Blimpie. "Our new limited time offerings capture the bold and beloved flavors of Italy, crafted into two satisfying subs that epitomize the year of a Bigger. Better. Blimpie.®."

The Italian Subs will be available on Blimpie menus until January 8, 2024.

About Blimpie

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Blimpie® serves freshly sliced sub sandwiches prepared with quality ingredients along with delicious wraps and salads. Founded in 1964, Blimpie has grown to approximately 150 franchised restaurants across the U.S. and abroad. In 2006, Blimpie became part of the Kahala Brands family, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries, and with MTY Food Group's purchase of Kahala Brands Blimpie is now also a part of the MTY Food Group family.

For more information about Blimpie, visit: www.Blimpie.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit: https://www.kahalamgmt.com/.

