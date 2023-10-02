Ardell Beauty's Seamless Collection: Patented Lash Extension Clusters for Effortless Elegance, Now Available at Ulta!

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARDELL Beauty announces The Seamless Collection. Elevating the lash game to new heights, this collection offers patented customizable lash extension clusters for a flawless and no-show lash enhancement experience. Available in-store at Ulta, Ulta.com and ArdellShop.com.

Ardell's Patented Seamless Collection launches with two classic lash styles: Wispies and Fauxmink. These lashes are hand-crafted and meticulously designed for the underlash application technique. The All-Inclusive Set is a complete package designed to revolutionize your lash application. Includes 36 assorted length Extensions, a Black Bond, a Clear Seal, a Gentle Remover and a Contoured Applicator.

Ardell's commitment to providing a diverse range of patented lash solutions is evident with the innovation of Seamless Lashes. Seamless offers the complete customizability of your lash routine, allowing you up to 6 applications and a long lasting hold of up to 10 days. The epitome of long-wearing, these lash extensions emulate the sophistication of a total seamless lash application, bringing the professional salon to your home for an easy and convenient at-home lash application!

About ARDELL®

Created by artists for artists, ARDELL lashes are favored by makeup artists, celebrities, and beauty enthusiasts worldwide to help express individuality and enhance one's natural beauty. ARDELL stays at the forefront of lash innovation and development continually elevating the lash industry. ARDELL brings the professional salon results home, offering a wide and unique range of faux lashes and styles to get a personalized look every time.

