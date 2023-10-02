Aeglea BioTherapeutics Announces Grants of Inducement Awards

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. ("Aeglea") (NASDAQ: AGLE), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of antibody therapeutics with the potential to transform the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease ("IBD"), today announced that, Aeglea's independent Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors approved the grants of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 2,900,000 shares of common stock of Aeglea to two non-executive employees as equity inducement awards under the Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. 2018 Equity Inducement Plan, as amended (the "2018 Plan"). The stock options were approved on October 2, 2023 and were material to each employee's acceptance of employment with Aeglea, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock options were granted with a 10-year term and an exercise price equal to $11.70, the closing price per share of Aeglea's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on October 2, 2023. The options granted to each employee shall vest and become exercisable as to one-fourth (1/4th) of the shares subject to the respective options on the first anniversary of the employee's start date, and one-forty-eighth (1/48th) of the shares subject to the respective options shall vest and become exercisable monthly thereafter, in each case, subject to continuous service with Aeglea through the applicable vesting dates. The stock options are subject to the terms of the 2018 Plan.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

In June 2023, Aeglea completed the asset acquisition of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. and shifted its disease focus to IBD. Aeglea is advancing a pipeline of antibody therapeutics with the potential to transform the treatment of IBD. The approaches combine novel antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision immunology approaches to maximize efficacy, safety, and convenience of treatments for IBD. The company's portfolio includes potentially best-in-class antibodies targeting α4β7, TL1A, and IL-23.

