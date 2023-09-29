Shaare Zedek Medical Center Uses SOPHiA GENETICS to Advance Research of Myeloid Disorders

The hospital will use the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform to further its work with myeloid disorders and advance the development of precision medicine

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company and a leader in data-driven medicine, today announced that Shaare Zedek, the largest multi-disciplinary medical center in Jerusalem, is now live on the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform. The Platform will enable Shaare Zedek to advance its insights the treatment of myeloid disorders and further develop the application of precision medicine.

Myeloid disorders affect millions of people worldwide, and while there are various types and classification of these disorders, collectively all myeloid disorders originate from hematopoietic disruptions in the myeloid lineage1. Because of the wide range of disorders and the complexity of these genetic mutations, treatment and therapy techniques evolve rapidly and are highly dependent on timely, cost-effective, and reliable sequencing strategies.

Shaare Zedek Medical Center has been providing top-level medical research and care for the people of Jerusalem since 1902. Today the hospital's name has become synonymous with advanced medicine, compassionate care, and many of the brightest medical minds in Israel. The use of SOPHiA GENETICS technology will allow Shaare Zedek to continue leading the way in Israel with cutting-edge technology aligned with the latest guidelines from the European Hematology Association (EHA).

"The last several years have shown rapid progress in targeted therapies for myeloid disorders," said Kevin Puylaert, Managing Director, EMEA, SOPHiA GENETICS. "With that progress has come an increase in international recommendations that can be challenging to keep up with. The implementation of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform by Shaare Zedek will allow the hospital to keep pace with the progress while advancing its research to best serve its community."

Molecular profiling via next-generation sequencing (NGS) is widely used to investigate the pathogenic variants causing different myeloid malignancies. However, NGS produces a vast amount of complex data. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform is an NGS-based application that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to efficiently analyze and interpret raw NGS data for researchers. The Platform provides streamlined insights in a matter of days, enabling clinical researchers to make data-driven recommendations more quickly.

In addition to quickly providing analysis and insights, the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform makes it easier for researchers to obtain reproducible data that can help to accelerate their studies. With the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, Shaare Zedek Medical Center will retain complete ownership of its database, supporting the research team as it continues to increase its expertise.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a software company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-native platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by a broad network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers.

