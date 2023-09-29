Onewheel Upgrades Rideability and Safety with Firmware Update. New Features: "Custom Shaping 3.0" for GT and "Haptic Buzz"

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Motion, Inc. makers of Onewheel, is proud to announce the introduction of Haptic Buzz and Custom Shaping 3.0 for Onewheel GT, features that enhance safety and rideability for Onewheel riders.

Custom Shaping 3.0 part of the new Onewheel Firmware Update (PRNewswire)

Major Onewheel firmware update introduces groundbreaking new safety and performance features.

Haptic Buzz is a unique and revolutionary addition to the Onewheel ecosystem, offering riders both an audible and tactile alert system to warn them when they are nearing the board's operational limits. This new technology creates feedback using the motor itself and allows riders to not only hear but also feel important safety alerts in their feet, providing riders additional feedback to help them stay informed and in control while enjoying the thrill of Onewheel riding.

Custom Shaping 3.0 allows an unprecedented level of control over how the ride feels. Riders can use adjustment sliders in the app to change individual parameters such as Dynamic Responsiveness that lets the board be more responsive or more smooth, Turn Compensation that lets the board corner differently on berms and side-sloping terrain, and even tune these factors based on speed using the new Advanced Aggressiveness Profile.

Haptic buzz and Custom Shaping 3.0 will be available via a firmware update to Onewheel GT owners today and haptic buzz will be available for Onewheel Pint X, Pint and Onewheel+ XR owners in the coming weeks.

"This is a big day for Onewheel riders. Creating haptic buzz and Custom Shaping 3.0 took a significant amount of time, creativity and engineering effort to develop, so we're really excited to roll out these new safety and ride quality features. It's awesome that we can do this via over-the-air firmware updates so owners get this new functionality just by clicking a button in the Onewheel app," says Founder and CEO, Kyle Doerksen. "We are always innovating to create a whole new type of vehicle and define a new boardsport."

Key Features:

Haptic Buzz: combines an audible alert with a unique tactile feedback system, sending vibrations directly to the rider's feet when the board detects pushback or over-torque situations. This dual-alert approach provides riders with an additional warning to Pushback.

Custom Shaping 3.0: Onewheel GT riders gain exponentially more customization and control of how their Onewheel rides.

Onewheel owners are encouraged to update their firmware to take advantage of these exciting new features. For more information on the haptic buzz feature, watch the YouTube explainer here . For more information on Custom Shaping 3.0, watch the YouTube explainer here .

Future Motion products are available at www.onewheel.com and at select dealers worldwide.

About Future Motion, Inc

Founded in 2013, Future Motion is committed to designing and developing inspiring vehicles that include both elegant form and unprecedented function. Future Motion's products, Onewheel Pint X and Onewheel GT exemplify its dedication to crafting products that bridge recreation and transportation. Future Motion designs not only the Onewheel product line but also all the subsystems that power it, including custom brushless motors, power electronics, and battery modules. Onewheel, which provides a riding experience similar to surfing but on paved or unpaved trails, is perfectly situated in Santa Cruz where the mountains meet the sea. Its products are protected by over 110 issued patents in the U.S. and worldwide.

