Shandong's Zaozhuang: Pioneering Remarkable Advancements in the Pomegranate Industry

ZAOZHUANG, China, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the 2023 Pomegranate Industry Development Conference was held in Zaozhuang City, Shandong Province. It brought together domestic and international participants to discuss the integrated development of the pomegranate industry. During the event, a signing ceremony was conducted for 24 projects, including the construction of a trial garden for new pomegranate varieties in Zaozhuang City. Additionally, the conference also featured special activities such as the Pomegranate Product Live Streaming Conference, which garnered participation from tens of thousands of people, the unveiling ceremony of the Pomegranate Space Seedling Base, and a captivating exhibition and sales showcase of distinctive intangible cultural heritage products, according to the Internet Information Office of Zaozhuang Municipal Party Committee.

Zaozhuang City is renowned as one of the seven major pomegranate-producing regions in China. Pomegranate holds a unique position as a distinctive, advantageous, and influential agricultural industry brand in Zaozhuang. The city has a pomegranate cultivation area of 20,000 acres, with pomegranate production exceeding 60,000 metric tons.

In recent years, Zaozhuang City has prioritized the development of its pomegranate industry, aiming to establish itself as a prominent hub for industrial growth with the slogan "Zaozhuang, the Global Capital of Pomegranates". Zaozhuang's pomegranate industry leads the nation, boasting a comprehensive and advanced industry chain that encompasses both fresh pomegranates and pomegranate bonsai. The local annual production of pomegranate bonsai reaches approximately 200,000 pots, with a citywide total of over 300,000 pots. This industry has a market value of over 500 million yuan and employs more than 3,500 people. The pomegranate bonsai crafted in Zaozhuang has garnered more than 300 prestigious awards at horticultural expos worldwide. Zaozhuang City is home to more than 30 pomegranate processing enterprises, specializing in a diverse range of products such as pomegranate juice, pomegranate wine, pomegranate vinegar, pomegranate tea, pomegranate honey, pomegranate cosmetics, and pomegranate pancakes. Leveraging its abundant pomegranate resources and cultural heritage, Zaozhuang has established the national AAAA-level "Guanshi Pomegranate Garden Scenic Area" and initiated the development of leisure and holiday projects like the Shuimu Shitianyuan Integrated Complex.

