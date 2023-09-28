Niloo Razi Howe Joins NetSPI Board of Directors

Niloo will leverage her experience leading corporate and product strategies across the cybersecurity industry to support NetSPI's future growth

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NetSPI, the global leader in offensive security, today announced the appointment of Niloo Razi Howe to its Board of Directors. Niloo brings an incredible track record of supporting companies equipped for major market disruption and will support NetSPI at a pivotal moment as the company revamps its product strategy.

NetSPI logo (PRNewsfoto/NetSPI) (PRNewswire)

"The attack surface is expanding as new technologies are implemented at a breakneck pace. If you're not continuously validating your security posture, you're leaving your business wide open to evolving threats," shared Niloo. "Having an offensive, adversarial mindset is critical to figuring out how to secure your business and build resiliency. I'm thrilled to support the NetSPI team as they continue to build solutions to these real, table stakes issues and help organizations get proactive with their security."

Niloo has been an investor, executive and entrepreneur in the technology industry for the past 25 years, with a focus on cybersecurity for the past 15. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of Pondurance, Tenable, Composecure, Recorded Future, Swimlane, among other notable cybersecurity companies. Prior to these appointments, Niloo was the Chief Strategy Officer for global cybersecurity companies RSA and Endgame where she led corporate strategy, development, and planning. Niloo also serves on several US government advisory boards including the Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency's (CISA) Advisory Council.

"Niloo's experience advising and leading high-growth, innovative cybersecurity companies is unmatched," said Aaron Shilts, CEO at NetSPI. "She is exceptional at looking to the future and determining how organizations must adapt and evolve to succeed – and we couldn't be more excited to have her join NetSPI during this period of evolution and disruption in offensive security."

This appointment follows consecutive years of high growth for NetSPI. In 2022, the offensive security company achieved 58 percent organic revenue growth, driven by continuous adoption of its Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), Attack Surface Management (ASM), and Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) platforms. Niloo will be instrumental in advising NetSPI's product roadmap and vision.

Learn more about NetSPI, its leadership team, and Board of Directors at https://www.netspi.com/about-us/.

About NetSPI

NetSPI is the global leader in offensive security, delivering the most comprehensive suite of penetration testing, attack surface management, and breach and attack simulation solutions. Through a combination of technology innovation and human ingenuity NetSPI helps organizations discover, prioritize, and remediate security vulnerabilities. Its global cybersecurity experts are committed to securing the world's most prominent organizations, including nine of the top 10 U.S. banks, four of the top five leading cloud providers, four of the five largest healthcare companies, three FAANG companies, seven of the top 10 U.S. retailers & e-commerce companies, and many of the Fortune 500. NetSPI is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, with offices across the U.S., Canada, the UK, and India.

Media Contacts:

Tori Norris, NetSPI

victoria.norris@netspi.com

(630) 258-0277

Jessica Bettencourt, Inkhouse for NetSPI

netspi@inkhouse.com

(774) 451-5142

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NetSPI