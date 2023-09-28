Meet the Secret Weapon that Engineers are Using to Tackle Semiconductor Chip Shortages

Meet the Secret Weapon that Engineers are Using to Tackle Semiconductor Chip Shortages

Industry newcomer, Partstack shakes up 20 years of sameness in the electronic components market with a new chip marketplace that engineers need now.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Partstack Corporation, a global provider of data solutions for the semiconductor and electronic components industry, today announced Partstack Marketplace—a complete semiconductor chip search platform designed by engineers for engineers, designers, and equipment manufacturers.

Partstack shakes up 20 years of sameness in the semiconductor market via a new chip marketplace that engineers need now.

Did you survive the great chip shortage? Still on the front lines battling it out? Next time, (and there will almost certainly be a next time) arm your team with Partstack. Partstack brings global semiconductor buyers and sellers together to quickly locate, buy, or sell millions of hard-to-find semiconductor parts from over 2,500 unique manufacturers. Partstack launched to users on the one-year anniversary of President Biden's $280 billion CHIPS Act—and more advanced site features are expected to roll out through 2023 and 2024.

"Our goal is to give our users unprecedented access to the semiconductor market's most comprehensive component pricing and part availability data from a curated "stack" of diverse global suppliers," said Jit Sivalogan, head of brand strategy at Partstack. "We've built in time-saving tools and features, including a "one-to-five" chip comparison tool, technical part specifications for design and regulatory compliance, and manufacturer financial and production site insights to support even today's most sophisticated buyers."

To help component buyers avoid counterfeit parts in their supply chains, Partstack offers datasheets, guides for chip testing best practices, and counterfeit component reporting features not available anywhere else.

Want to learn more about how Partstack supercharges global semiconductor supply chains and helps engineers, purchasing professionals, and chip distributors find each other? Visit Partstack at https://www.partstack.com.

About Partstack Corporation

Partstack, headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, is a digital semiconductor marketplace for the dreamers, innovators, and mold-breakers who fearlessly build the products that power our world.

Yes. We supercharge supply chains.

Whether you're searching for a single component or thousands, Partstack gives you access to the semiconductor market's most comprehensive catalog of component pricing and availability data from a curated "stack" of the market's most diverse group of global suppliers. Get datasheets, tech specs, and more for over 1 billion parts.

And that's just the beginning.

Welcome to the future of electronic components search.

Visit us: on our blog, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

For more about Partstack please visit our Marketplace.

Press Inquiries:

info@partstack.com

Partstack logo. The Partstack logomark is a minimalist depiction of two electronic component parts (microchips) arranged vertically with a buffer space in between to create a literal stack of components. The “stack” concept is also inspired by the organized list display of suppliers that offer parts for sale on the platform. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Partstack