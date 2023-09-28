Billtrust Earns 2023 Great Place To Work Certification™

Commitment to Work-Life Balance and Diversity Enables B2B Payments Leader to Exceed Employee Satisfaction Average

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust , a B2B order-to-cash and digital payments market leader, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work ®, a prestigious award based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Billtrust. This year, 83% of Billtrust respondents said that the company is a great place to work – 26 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Finance leaders turn to Billtrust to control costs, accelerate cash flow and improve customer satisfaction. As a B2B order-to-cash software and digital payments market leader, we help the world’s leading brands get paid faster while transitioning from expensive paper invoicing and check acceptance to efficient electronic billing and payments. With over 2,600 global customers and more than $1 trillion invoice dollars processed, Billtrust delivers business value through deep industry expertise and (PRNewswire)

"This recognition signifies our continuous efforts to foster an inclusive, supportive and fulfilling workplace."

"We're honored to become Great Place To Work-Certified™," said Sunil Rajasekar, CEO of Billtrust. "This recognition signifies our continuous efforts to foster an inclusive, supportive and fulfilling workplace that allows our team to thrive in their roles and advance in their careers. We encourage our people to share ideas, challenge the status quo, continuously learn, and make an impact. We offer an environment with purpose and reward, as well as opportunities to grow professionally and personally."

Billtrust offers a wealth of opportunities to its employees, as reflected in these recent survey results:

94% feel they are given a significant amount of responsibility.

94% believe they have the freedom to take time off as needed.

94% feel a warm welcome when joining the company.

93% feel comfortable being themselves in the workplace.

The organization also works to continually advance its DEIB efforts in a range of areas, including sponsoring diverse career fairs and supporting seven Employee Resource Groups (ERGs). In addition, the Billtrust for Good program empowers employees to support causes throughout the year through giving, matching grants and volunteering. For 2023's Billtrust for Better Day, a company-wide volunteer event, Billtrust employees devoted over 500+ hours for 17 causes.

"Along with belief in a healthy work-life balance, open PTO plan and a work-from-anywhere environment, Billtrust's commitment to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging (DEIB) is critical in fulfilling our vision to retain exceptional talent and lift up communities everywhere, which, for me, makes Billtrust an outstanding place to work," said Kim Kerry-Tyerman, Vice President, ESG Strategy & Engagement, Billtrust.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Billtrust stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Billtrust

Finance leaders turn to Billtrust to control costs, accelerate cash flow and improve customer satisfaction. As a B2B order-to-cash software and digital payments market leader, we help the world's leading brands get paid faster while transitioning from expensive paper invoicing and check acceptance to efficient electronic billing and payments. With over 2,600 global customers and more than $1 trillion invoice dollars processed, Billtrust delivers business value through deep industry expertise and a culture relentlessly focused on delivering meaningful customer outcomes.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Paul Accardo

paccardo@billtrust.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Billtrust