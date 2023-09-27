CINESPACE STUDIOS ACQUIRES EUE / SCREEN GEMS ATLANTA AND WILMINGTON SOUND STAGES TO EXPAND ITS GLOBAL PRODUCTION PLATFORM

ATLANTA and WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinespace Studios has announced the acquisition of EUE/Screen Gems studio campuses in Atlanta and Wilmington. This strategic move is part of Cinespace's ongoing efforts to provide a diverse portfolio of studios and resources to accommodate productions of all sizes under one global network. The locations will operate as Cinespace Atlanta and Cinespace Wilmington.

"We're excited to announce our expansion into Atlanta and Wilmington," said Ashley Rice, President & Co-Managing Partner, Cinespace Studios. "Through the strategic acquisition of these well-regarded studio facilities, we're expanding our footprint in the industry and commitment to supporting every type of creative need."

The Atlanta studio with a total square footage of 360,000 of production space across 13 sound stages recently completed an expansion adding new office space, additional support space, and 3 brand new purpose-built sound stages each over 21,000 square feet. The studio is currently home to Netflix's Stranger Things. The Wilmington production facility is 10 column-free and purpose-built sound stages totaling 152,000 sq. ft of shooting space alongside construction mills and office spaces. In the past 40 years, the Wilmington studio, with its iconic coastline and rural landscape has hosted more than 400 productions, including Marvel Studios' Iron Man 3, Amazon Studios' The Summer I Turned Pretty, and Showtime's George & Tammy.

"The Cooney family has successfully built two great companies in both Atlanta and Wilmington," said Eoin Egan, COO & Co-Managing Partner, Cinespace Studios. "We're looking forward to welcoming both studio operations teams into Cinespace and will continue to offer a best-in-class service to production."

"We believe that Cinespace Studios will carry forward the legacy we've crafted to new heights. Their industry expertise, combined with their outstanding team and commitment to the local communities where they operate sets the stage for a successful future," said Chris Cooney, CEO, EUE/Screen Gems, Ltd. "We are proud of the many industry professionals we've had the pleasure to work with at our Atlanta and Wilmington studios."

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens commented: "The City of Atlanta welcomes Cinespace Studios under their new ownership. We look forward to collaborating with the studio to expand our city's legacy as an incubator for storytellers, innovators, and entertainment industry professionals – both in front and behind the camera."

Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo continued: "Wilmington's reputation as a sought-after destination for film and television will continue with Cinespace Studios' new ownership. We look forward to collaborating and supporting productions in our coastal community."

Deputy Commissioner of the Georgia Film Office Lee Thomas said: "We are thrilled that Cinespace Studios, a seasoned studio brand with a great track record of film training and community outreach, has chosen Georgia for their expansion. They will be a fantastic addition to Georgia's extensive infrastructure offerings, and we look forward to partnering with them for years to come."

Director of the North Carolina Film Office Guy Gaster added: "We extend a warm welcome to Cinespace Studios as they become part of North Carolina's rich history of film and TV excellence and look forward to collaborating with their team to ensure N.C. remains a top-tier destination for film production."

Allen & Company LLC served as financial advisor to EUE Screen Gems.

About Cinespace Studios

Cinespace Studios is a best-in-class global platform of production facilities that supports content providers and their creatives. The platform is one of the largest sound stage operators globally with 86 active stages across Chicago, Toronto, and Studio Babelsberg in Germany. Cinespace is home to productions that include HULU/FX's Golden Globe-nominated The Bear, Dick Wolf's One Chicago franchise, Lionsgate's Power Book IV: Force, Showtime's The Chi, Disney Channel's Saturdays, Guillermo Del Toro's Academy Award Winner The Shape of Water and Nightmare Alley, FOX's Empire, Netflix's Umbrella Academy and Cabinet of Curiosities, UCP's Chucky and MGM TV/Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale. CineCares, a division of the studio, has been established to support, promote, and engage local communities to support workforce development and crew diversity. For more information, visit www.cinespace.com.

About EUE/Screen Gems

With more than 60 years of production experience, EUE/Screen Gems provides film studios and infrastructure for television and feature film clients. Learn more at EUEScreenGems.com.

