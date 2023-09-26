NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Daniels is pleased to announce the promotion of Shannon Coursey to the role of Executive Vice President of National Sales and Marketing, effective October 1st. Having served as the Senior Vice President of National Sales for four and a half years, in her new role Coursey will captain both the Sales force and the Marketing team, ensuring synergy between these two vital departments in their collective effort to share Wilson Daniels' exemplary portfolio of family-run, heritage-rich producers. She will continue to report to Rocco Lombardo, President of Wilson Daniels.

Wilson Daniels Promotes Shannon Coursey to Executive Vice President of National Sales and Marketing

"From her first days in late September 2015 as VP of the Northeast to her latest role as SVP of National Sales, Shannon has been at the forefront of our company's ascent," said Rocco Lombardo, President of Wilson Daniels. "Her tireless work ethic, unwavering focus on key initiatives, a personality that is infectious in solidifying life-long relationships, and a spirited soul that shows compassion to all that greet her, Shannon is a force to be recognized as a leader of our company and the wine industry at large. I look forward to seeing her take on this expanded role and finding even more creative ways to drive our business."

Coursey began her eighteen-year tenure in the wine industry in key account sales with a New York wholesaler before moving to the supplier side with Vineyard Brands, where she drove business to achieve record sales for the company in New York.

In 2015, Coursey brought her talent for developing fruitful relationships and driving sales to Wilson Daniels. Leading a strong team of regional managers, Coursey managed the fourteen states that comprise the Northeast Division for three and a half years, during which time the division experienced record sales growth. In 2019, Coursey became Senior Vice President of National Sales, overseeing sales and distributor relationships at a national level, while also playing an integral role in the strategic growth of the Wilson Daniels portfolio.

With her promotion to Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Coursey will continue her adept leadership of the Sales force while also lending her creativity and vision to Marketing to strategically move business forward in pursuit of the company's goals.

"Reflecting on the past eight years, I'm extremely proud of what the Wilson Daniels team has accomplished. We successfully navigated the pandemic, doubling our business during a trying fifty-four-month period; we nationally launched eighteen new producers since 2019 with multi-city tours for the trade and media; we've grown our Wilson Daniels family by 75% since 2015, and our plan is to continue the sales growth and visibility in profile accounts for each of our winery partners throughout the U.S." said Coursey. "The momentum we've created in the market is thrilling to be a part of. I'm immensely proud to continue leading this exceptional team at Wilson Daniels, and to continue supporting the winery partners and friends whom we are so privileged to work with."

Coursey will assume her new role from her base in New York, NY.

About Wilson Daniels

Founded in 1978, Wilson Daniels is a fully integrated, family-owned marketing and sales company representing a highly selective portfolio of the world's most distinctive wines. Wilson Daniels continues to pursue and elevate the standards of excellence set by founders Win Wilson and Jack Daniels through developing long-term, strategic partnerships with luxury producers that possess profound respect for terroir and are benchmarks in their region. To learn more about Wilson Daniels, visit www.wilsondaniels.com.

