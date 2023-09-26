Revolutionizing the Home Theater Experience: ULTIMEA Thor T60 Triple Laser TV Projector at 4000 ANSI Lumens

LEWES, Del., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the ULTIMEA team, respected pioneers of home entertainment solutions, announced the launch of the ULTIMEA Thor T60 Triple Laser TV Projector – a groundbreaking projector featuring a Tri-Color Laser Engine and a spectrum of state-of-the-art features that make it the ultimate projector for all digital media. Driven by the latest in visual technology and an AI Image Engine, users can transform their entertainment experience into cinematic perfection right at home. Learn more about the launch page Born Bright, Beyond Daylight.

ULTIMEA-Thor-T60-Laser-TV-4000-ANSI-LUMENS (PRNewswire)

Thor T60 is powered by a Tri-Color Laser Engine and HCTC™ 3.0 Technology that guarantees unmatched color purity, a vast color gamut, and striking contrast, achieving an extremely high contrast ratio of 4000:1 and a color range exceeding the 120% BT.2020 standard. To deliver optimal brightness in any environment, Thor T60 employs ULTIMEA's trademark technology, BrightMX™ with an output of 4000 ANSI Lumens, making it capable of resisting ambient daylight and enhancing the visual display under all lighting conditions. Its customized image technology provides seamless video without lag and an ultra-low latency of less than 25ms that refines clarity and fluidity in visuals, simulating the intricacies of human sight. Combined with the projector's HDR10 capability, the Thor T60 offers an ultra-realistic viewing experience for games, movies, streaming video, and more.

"Our mission with the ULTIMEA Thor T60 was to eliminate the barriers between viewers and an authentic cinematic experience. Most homes are limited by screen size, daytime brightness, or lackluster audio. With the Thor T60, we harnessed the power of the Tri-Color Laser Engine and MEMC dynamic compensation to ensure that every frame is a vivid work of art, regardless of ambient lighting. The integration of Dolby Atmos and Dolby Audio puts viewers right in the middle of the action for a truly immersive audio and visual experience. Thor T60 is more than a projector; it's a revolution in home entertainment.", said ULTIMEA Founder Bob Xiong.

Equipped with a powerful microprocessor and compatibility with built-in Android TV, the Thor T60 bridges the gap between traditional projectors and smart entertainment. Users can explore a world of over 8000+ apps, engage with Google software seamlessly, and voice-control their experience using Google Assistant. This union of superior hardware and intuitive features puts the ULTIMEA Thor T60 into a league of its own.

ULTIMEA Thor T60 has minimalist design aesthetics that seamlessly blend into any décor and its compact size fits any room. With a pioneering 0.21:1 ultra-short throw ratio, it's adaptable to small apartments or large home theater rooms. It features built-in eye protection and whisper-quiet operation that won't disturb the viewing experience, emitting noise levels below 30dB during operation so that viewers can enjoy enhanced audio for any media.

ULTIMEA has 24/7 online customer support that customers can count on, ensuring that customers can reach out at any time, day or night, and receive prompt assistance. To make the customers' experience even better, ULTIMEA offers free shipping on all Kickstarter pledges.

The ULTIMEA Thor T60 Triple Laser TV Projector is more than simply a technological innovation, it is the future of home entertainment. Designed for pros, gamers, and tech enthusiasts, ULTIMEA opens the door to an immersive world of visual brilliance that will change the way media is experienced. It's now available with exclusive deals for those who venture early into the future of cinema. To find out more, explore the launch details HERE.

ULTIMEA was founded in Seattle with the shared vision of bringing the home theater experience for everyone using the latest technology. With over 100 patents and a suite of entertainment products successfully in use worldwide, the company is committed to constant improvement and innovations that push the boundaries of what is possible in home entertainment.

About Ultimea:

ULTIMEA was founded on the idea of providing affordable alternatives of home theater solutions to users. ULTIMEA stands on users' side and tries our best to fulfill the needs and shoot the pain points. We challenge the status quo in the market, aiming to make the best product available to everyone and provide the top-level user experience possible. ULTIMEA is empowered by the faith of non-stop improvement to stand out in the industry.

Check more details on ULTIMEA website: https://www.ultimea.com/

