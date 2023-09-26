Avidity Biosciences Announces Upcoming Presentations at 28th Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced that the company will be presenting one oral and six poster presentations at the 28th Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society (WMS), being held October 3-7, 2023, in Charleston, South Carolina.

ORAL PRESENTATION

October 7, 2023: 7:45 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. EDT

Topline Safety and Efficacy Data Analysis of Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Evaluating AOC 1001 in Adults with Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1: MARINA™

POSTER PRESENTATIONS

October 4, 2023: 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. EDT

AOC 1001 Demonstrates DMPK Reduction and Spliceopathy Improvement in a Phase 1/2 study in Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 (DM1) (MARINA ™)

Topline Data Analysis of the Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Evaluating AOC 1001 in Adult Patients with Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1: MARINA ™

Phase 1/2 Trial Evaluating AOC 1044 in Healthy Volunteers and Participants with DMD Mutations Amenable to Exon 44 Skipping: EXPLORE44 ™ Trial Design*

Phase 1/2 Study to Evaluate AOC 1020 for Adult Patients with Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy: FORTITUDE™ Trial Design*

October 4, 2023: 5:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. EDT

Sex-related Utilization Differences in the 12-months After a Diagnosis of Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD)

October 6, 2023: 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EDT

More Prevalent Comorbidities, Healthcare Costs, and Service Utilization in Male Myotonic Dystrophy (DM) Patients and Female Patients

*Trials in Progress Poster

The presentation and posters will be available on the publications page of Avidity's website at https://www.aviditybiosciences.com.

About Avidity

Avidity Biosciences, Inc.'s mission is to profoundly improve people's lives by delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics - Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™). Avidity is revolutionizing the field of RNA with its proprietary AOCs, which are designed to combine the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to address targets and diseases previously unreachable with existing RNA therapies. Utilizing its proprietary AOC platform, Avidity demonstrated the first-ever successful targeted delivery of RNA into muscle and is leading the field with clinical development programs for three rare muscle diseases: myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). Avidity is broadening the reach of AOCs with its advancing and expanding pipeline including programs in cardiology and immunology through internal discovery efforts and key partnerships. Avidity is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information about our AOC platform, clinical development pipeline and people, please visit www.aviditybiosciences.com and engage with us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

