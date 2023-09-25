LG Display Expands IT Industry Presence with Mass-Production of 17-inch Foldable OLED Panel for Laptops

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, announced today that it will start mass-production of the 17-inch Foldable OLED panel for laptops, a representation of the company's earnest commitment to the expansion of its OLED business for IT devices.

LG Display Mass-Produces 17-inch Foldable OLED Panel for Laptops (PRNewswire)

LG Display's 17-inch Foldable OLED panel features a Tandem OLED structure previously applied to automotive displays, with a dramatically increased lifespan suitable for IT devices. An industry first in 2019, LG Display's Tandem OLED embodies its groundbreaking two-stack OLED technology, which adds an extra organic emitting layer to deliver brighter screens while effectively dispersing energy across OLED components for optimal stability and longer lifespans. The longevity of the panel is well-suited to IT devices which typically have longer usage times such as laptops, monitors, and tablets.

The company's groundbreaking 17-inch Foldable OLED for laptops integrates a specialized material that minimizes creasing in the folding area of the screen. This results in a seamless display and crystal-clear picture quality, unlike conventional foldable panels.

In addition, the 17-inch Foldable OLED features an 'in-folding' design, allowing it to fold inwards with ease. The curvature of the folding portion is reduced to 3R (radius of curvature 3mm), resulting in a slim and seamless screen design that closely fits together when folded in half.

The panel incorporates QHD+ resolution (2560 X 1920) on its 17-inch large screen and boasts an infinite contrast ratio unique to OLED technology, ensuring high-definition content can be enjoyed anytime and anywhere.

When fully unfolded, the screen functions as a 17-inch portable monitor or tablet with a 4:3 ratio to maximize the ultimate immersion. By adjusting the angle, it transforms into a 12.3-inch laptop with a 3:2 ratio, breaking down the boundaries of a device to adapt to customers' individual needs.

The screen is also equipped with LG Display's high-sensitivity touchscreen solutions, enabling users to complete tasks with either a pen or one's fingers. The touch sensor embedded within the panel enhances touch performance, providing a tactile experience akin to writing with an actual hand.

Meanwhile, LG Display has solidified its technology leadership in the OLED business for the IT industry by expanding its OLED lineup including the industry-first mass production of OLEDs for 13.3-inch Foldable laptops back in 2020 and the expansion of its lineup to include OLEDs for 17-inch Foldable laptops this year.

An official from LG Display stated, "We will continue to intensify our competitiveness in the OLED business for the IT industry, expanding our orders based on differentiated technologies such as Tandem OLED and unique folding structures."

About LG Display

LG Display Co., Ltd. [NYSE: LPL, KRX: 034220] is the world's leading innovator of display technologies, including thin-film transistor liquid crystal and OLED displays. The company manufactures display panels in a broad range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in TVs, notebook computers, desktop monitors, automobiles, and various other applications, including tablets and mobile devices. LG Display currently operates manufacturing facilities in Korea and China, and back-end assembly facilities in Korea, China, and Vietnam. The company has approximately 70,707 employees operating worldwide. For more news and information about LG Display, please visit www.lgdisplay.com .

