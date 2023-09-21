JanOne to Present at the Dawson James 8th Annual Investment Conference

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Amol Soin will explain innovative approaches to pain management and JanOne's development of non-addicting treatments for pain

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JanOne (Nasdaq: JAN), the biopharmaceutical company focused on developing non-addicting painkillers and novel treatments for the causes of pain, will participate in investor sessions at the Dawson James Securities 8th Annual Investment Conference in Jupiter, Florida. JanOne's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Amol Soin, will attend the October 12, day-long conference and present JanOne's mission and progress.

Dawson James Securities is a full-service investment bank that specializes in capital raising for small and microcap public and private growth companies primarily in the life science/health care, technology and consumer sectors. "I'm eager to share the latest news from our scientific team," Dr. Soin said. "Our advancements in treating chronic pain without addicting opioids continue to show promise for us, our investors, and patients who eventually will benefit."

Dr. Soin's appearance extends JanOne's busy period of recent announcements. On August 29, the company revealed it had received a US Patent for use of its novel formulation of low-dose naltrexone (Jan123) to treat chronic pain. Tony Isaac, JanOne's CEO, said that the new patent's broad language—covering methods of using JanOne's formulation of low-dose naltrexone to treat chronic pain—"provides robust and broad coverage and protection, and lengthens the timeline for sales significantly."

Also in August, Dr. Soin's team won a prestigious "Best Abstract" award for reporting that JanOne's treatment for diabetic neuropathy showed both effectiveness against pain and potential to improve nerve function. The abstract, which was presented to the influential Ohio Society of Interventional Pain Physicians (OHSIPP), analyzed prior data on Jan101's randomized double blind placebo-controlled trial in diabetic neuropathy patients.

More recently–in early September—Dr. Soin had another opportunity to engage investors focused on innovative growth companies. He presented to H.C. Wainwright's 25th Annual Global Investment Conference.

CEO Isaac commented on the company's recent visibility: "We're being invited to tell our story about new approaches to treating pain and underlying causes of pain," he said. "Thousands continue to suffer from opioid-related addiction and deaths. Our mission—to find non-addictive alternatives—has never been more relevant or more urgent."

About JanOne Inc. — JanOne is a unique Nasdaq-listed company offering innovative, actionable solutions intended to help end the opioid crisis. JanOne is dedicated to funding resources toward innovation, technology, and education to find a key resolution to the national opioid epidemic, which is one of the deadliest and most widespread in the nation's history. Its drugs in the clinical trial pipeline have shown promise for their innovative targeting of the causes of pain as a strategic option for physicians averse to exposing patients to addictive opioids.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the statements that JAN 101 will treat PAD, that JAN 123 will treat CRPS, the timing of the commencement of clinical trials, that the FDA will permit approval through a 505(b)(2) pathway for JAN 123, that upon approval JAN 101 will immediately disrupt the PAD market, and other statements, including words such as "continue", "expect", "intend", "will", "hope" "should", "would", "may", "potential" and other similar expressions. Such statements reflect JanOne's current view with respect to future events, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by JanOne, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors could cause JanOne's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements described in this press release. Such factors could include, among others, those detailed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in JanOne's filings with the SEC underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and JanOne does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. JanOne cannot assure that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

