Microsoft-backed FAST Accelerator Announces 12 African Startups Selected for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Program

AI-focused accelerator program brings African startups to Silicon Valley to jumpstart technology innovation

SILICON VALLEY, Calif. , Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flapmax, a leading data and AI technology company, announced today the twelve companies selected for the second cohort of the FAST Accelerator startup program, created in partnership with Microsoft to help strengthen and scale Africa's digital ecosystem. Following the conclusion of its 2-week Online Bootcamp, which saw 60+ tech companies participate in an intensive online training with experienced mentors, FAST Accelerator's cohort of 12 startups will progress to a 5-week comprehensive acceleration experience in Silicon Valley, California starting in October.

FA23 - FAST Accelerator 2023 cohort (PRNewswire)

Our objective is to empower startups to scale their businesses and create new job opportunities using AI as a catalyst

"Microsoft believes that African startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are well-positioned to become a bedrock for the African digital economy, with relevant solutions to local societal and economic challenges. Participation in the FAST Accelerator program will help these entrepreneurs capture growth opportunities and expand their market reach," said Mame-Fatou Gueye, SME Program Manager, Microsoft Africa Transformation Office.

The FAST Accelerator program received over 1200 applications from 35 countries in Africa, spanning a diverse range of industry sectors, including Financial Services (128 applications), Healthcare (95 applications), Agriculture (235 applications), Transportation & Logistics (60 applications), Clean Technology & Energy (57 applications), and Creative Media & Entertainment (40 applications). Applicants represented a broad mix of cloud-based products and services serving businesses throughout Africa, harnessing AI to drive innovation, enhance efficiency, and address critical challenges in their respective domains.

"At Flapmax, our mission is to build societally impactful solutions that harness the power of AI to transform multiple industries through long-term partnerships with startups, SMEs, and global enterprises," said Dr. Dave Ojika, founder and CEO of Flapmax. "Collaborating with technology partners like Microsoft and Intel, we are assembling a unique fusion of cutting-edge AI technologies, business development strategies, and global-scale growth opportunities for Africa and other emerging markets. Our objective is to empower startups and underrepresented entrepreneurs to rapidly and sustainably scale their businesses and create new job opportunities using AI as a catalyst."

FAST Accelerator 2023 (FA23) applicants had to be based in Africa, ready to scale or expand within the continent, and have an established product-market fit while addressing one or more of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The FA23 cohort features the following startups:

Beginning October 23, the FA23 cohort will participate in a wide array of activities, including training, AI integration, business development, fundraising, and various other events. They will work closely with Intel and Microsoft on co-innovation projects, receive sales and marketing support, and gain go-to-market enablement to broaden their audience reach. Additionally, members of the Flapmax engineering team will assist startups in applying optimized Large Language AI models (LLMs), as well as in scaling and fine-tuning these models on Microsoft Azure and Intel platforms.

Previous participants of the Online Bootcamp program had the following to say:

"It is inspiring to learn what is happening in the AI and tech space across sectors and to interact with cohort members and speakers who are experts in their fields." - Cohort member HealthX Africa

"This [will] provide us with mentorship, networking and fundraising opportunities with global startups. This is a huge one for us and we are more than excited to embark on this adventure!" - Dataleum.

"It was such a great privilege participating in the FAST Accelerator program! Thank you for the phenomenal classes and the opportunity to build new cross-national networks with other amazing entrepreneurs creating global solutions to local problems with one single aim to make the world a better place for everyone!" - Ricard Oboh, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Orange VFX Studios

Flapmax has also announced the launch of its digital matching platform, FAST Portal, designed to connect investors with startups. FAST Portal will be leveraged to facilitate introductions between investors, partners, and startups within the FAST Accelerator community. Corporate partners and organizations are invited to join us in our mission to empower entrepreneurs and innovators in underserved markets around the world.

About FAST Accelerator

A global Flapmax initiative created in partnership with Microsoft, FAST Accelerator connects international entrepreneurs and startups with business development, AI technology integration, funding, and community building opportunities designed to enable rapid and sustainable growth. Program graduates have raised millions in startup funding, created hundreds of new jobs in their communities, and are using technology to meet global economic and sustainable development goals in the areas of healthcare, agriculture, supply chain and climate justice.

About Flapmax

Flapmax is a data and AI technology company partnering with leading technology providers around the globe to identify and accelerate sustainable technology solutions to improve communities worldwide. Our mission is to empower and transform lives through the widespread adoption of AI technology. Flapmax is scaling collaboration across borders and connecting entrepreneurs and innovators with digital transformation solutions, advanced AI models, and global partnerships.

For inquiries, please contact: team@fastaccelerator.com

Website: www.fastaccelerator.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube | Instagram

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Flapmax