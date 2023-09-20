AllSurplus Deals Launches in Northeastern Pennsylvania Offering Consumers Big Savings on Housewares, Appliances and More

The new Pittston-based marketplace offers bargains on overstock and returned consumer goods while promoting a circular economy

PITTSTON, Pa., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on momentum from successful marketplaces in Phoenix and Cincinnati, Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), a leading global commerce company powering the circular economy, today announced its third AllSurplus Deals location in Pittston, Pennsylvania. Consumers can bid, win, buy, and pick up deeply discounted, high-quality consumer goods using the AllSurplus.com marketplace. Since its inaugural launch in November 2021, AllSurplus Deals has sold over 300,000 overstock and returned items worth more than $50 million in retail value from its first two locations. More than stunning savings, AllSurplus Deals provides consumers a shopping choice that's both financially smart and environmentally friendly.

More Bang For Your Buck

As consumers grapple with mounting inflation and stretched budgets, AllSurplus Deals provides a valuable solution, offering deals up to 90% off retail prices on top products, from daily essentials to sought-after electronics, appliances, and general merchandise available through convenient online auctions. Past deals have included wireless headphones sold at 60% off, an accent armchair sold at 75% off, and a treadmill sold at 90% off retail value. AllSurplus Deals provides buyers easy curbside pickup, ensuring customers get their deals without the hassle and cost of shipping.

Sustainable Shopping At Its Best

But it's not just the impressive savings that set it apart; AllSurplus Deals is championing environmental stewardship. The platform tackles the intertwined challenges of economic affordability and environmental sustainability by re-purposing retail items that might otherwise end up in landfills. It's a good deal for both the wallet and the planet.

"AllSurplus Deals in Pittston is not just another marketplace; it's a win-win for everyone," said Jeff Rechtzigel, VP and General Manager of Retail at Liquidity Services. "Consumers can save up to 90% on everyday items, making it a great option for families looking to stretch their dollars. Plus, we're dedicated to fostering a circular economy by promoting sustainable shopping that also energizes the local economy."

How It Works

Consumers discover top-quality local deals on store returns and overstock items by registering and bidding for items on AllSurplusDeals.com. The auction site inspects and photographs each offered item to represent its condition accurately. Offered items range from gently used returns to brand new products at remarkably affordable prices. After winning an auction, customers pay for their items online and schedule a hassle-free curbside pickup at the 108,000 square foot AllSurplus Deals warehouse located at 130 Independence Drive in Pittston, PA. Open Monday through Friday with pickups from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the warehouse stores up to 50,000 items at a time, offering shoppers a wide selection at all times. To learn more, or to start the bidding journey, customers can visit AllSurplusDeals.com/pittston.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $10 billion in completed transactions to more than five million qualified buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. The company supports its clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills.

