Cosmos Hotel Management Re-opens New and Unique MIMARU Apartment Hotel in Kyoto to Discover Japan

TOKYO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd. is pleased to announce the re-opening of MIMARU Kyoto Kawaramachi Gojo on October 1, 2023, just in time for Kyoto's beautiful autumn. The long-awaited apartment hotel has 10 room types, including rooms for large groups and a Pokemon Room, and a gym. It is perfect for families, groups, and extended stays.

MIMARU Kyoto Kawaramachi Gojo ( https://mimaruhotels.com/hotel/kawaramachi-gojo/ ) has a broad range of unique rooms, starting with 40 m2 rooms (up to 4 guests), larger 60 m2 rooms (4 to 6 guests), connecting rooms for 8 guests, and the Pokemon Room that has become a fan favorite around the world. All rooms have a kitchen and dining facility. The hotel also has a fitness gym and a laundry room, offering a luggage storage service for pre- and post-stays or on days between stays. The location is excellent for touring the nearby Osaka, Nara, Shiga, and Hiroshima areas; it is also very comfortable for mid- to long-term stays such as for workcations. Reservations began in August 2023, and rooms are still available for the autumn foliage season, Thanksgiving, and Christmas holidays (as of Aug. 31, 2023).

*In addition to capacity guests, up to 2 children 6 years old and younger can stay and share beds with adults for free in all rooms.

While many visitors to Japan travel with their families or in groups, hotels that offer the luxury of relaxation to such large groups are limited in most urban areas. Apartment Hotel MIMARU hotels are located in Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto, offering excellent access.

MIMARU staff members are fans of Japan from around the world. Many are multilingual and able to communicate smoothly in Japanese and English; some MIMARU hotels have staff fluent in Chinese, Spanish, and Korean as well. These staff members are MIMARU guests' reliable partners to make extraordinary trips together.

