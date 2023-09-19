ALATION MEDIA ANNOUNCES NATIONWIDE RELEASE OF AWARD-WINNING FILM "PUBLISH OR PERISH" ON AMAZON

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hot on the heels of a high-profile Hollywood premiere and numerous festival awards, Alation Media proudly announces the nationwide release of the critically-acclaimed film "Publish or Perish" on Amazon Prime.

Already a standout in the festival circuit, "Publish or Perish" added another feather to its cap with its recent Best Comedy win last week at the Studio City Film Festival.

A week prior to the Hollywood premiere, Alation Media, a subsidiary of Parsonex Enterprises, re-acquired the global rights to the film. The move exemplifies Alation Media's robust expansion into the entertainment industry, supported by Parsonex's position as one of North America's fastest-growing private companies.

"Publish or Perish" is exploring a new standard for what independent films can achieve. "We're not just stepping into the film industry; we believe there is an incredible opportunity for high quality independent films paired with the right financial model and backing," explains Jonathan Miller, the firm's founder and CEO.

The film's global footprint is set to expand with upcoming releases in the UK, Australia, and other English-speaking nations. Notably, it is being dubbed into multiple languages, including German—a nod to Miller's childhood years in Aachen, Germany. A special German-dubbed release is under consideration and may coincide with the Berlin Film Festival in February.

For more information on "Publish or Perish" and to delve into the groundbreaking contributions of Alation Media and Parsonex, visit www.publishorperishmovie.com .

Press Contact:

Alta Global Marketing

Hollings Rankin

(assistant@altaglobalmedia.net)

About Alation Media

Alation Media, a subsidiary of Parsonex Enterprises, represents its innovative venture into the realm of cinema, merging top-tier asset management with artistic ingenuity. The firm is utilizing resources through partnerships with its affiliates and other established names in the entertainment industry.

About Parsonex Enterprises

About Parsonex: Parsonex, an investment firm with a network of financial professionals and diversified holdings across the U.S., has been named to the Financial Times list of fastest growing companies in the Americas the last three years. The firm specializes in wealth management, retirement planning, capital formation, and asset management. With a focus on innovation and growth, Parsonex is a leader in the development of projects that cater to a global audience.

