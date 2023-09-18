CPS ENERGY LAUNCHES REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL TO SECURE UP TO 500 MW OF ENERGY STORAGE

RFP is part of utility's generation plan approved by Board of Trustees earlier this year

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CPS Energy, the largest municipally owned electric and natural gas utility in the United States, has formally launched a Request for Proposal (RFP) for up to 500 megawatts (MW) of energy storage systems, as part of its power generation plan approved by the utility's Board of Trustees earlier this year. Projects under this RFP may be diverse and responses are welcomed from both large-scale and smaller sized projects- 500 MW of storage is enough to power 100,000 homes.

"We worked closely with our Board of Trustees and community to approve a generation plan that will provide power for our fast-growing community," said Rudy D. Garza, President & CEO of CPS Energy. "We are casting a large net through this RFP process and are excited to secure more resources to meet that growth."

The addition of more storage resources strengthens the utility's future power generation portfolio by adding flexible resources that can quickly respond to changes in customer demand or grid conditions. This aligns with CPS Energy's Vision 2027 to evolve and serve the community now, and into the future. These smaller scale projects can be strategically placed at different locations within the CPS Energy service area, providing another tool to meet community growth and the ability to improve reliability in specific locations. This RFP will be the first time CPS Energy has issued a notice solely for standalone storage projects, although past RFPs have included storage as an overall component.

This is the third RFP that CPS Energy has launched this year as part of its approved power generation plan. The first was for up to 700 MW of solar generation, and another for up to 50 MW of community solar.

The following are key dates for the energy storage RFP:

Milestone Date RFP issuance and other solicitation documents posted to the

Power Advocate Portal Monday, September 18, 2023 Portal opened for registration and communication Monday, September 18, 2023 Deadline for submittal of questions on the portal, after which

CPS Energy may not respond Wednesday, September 27,

2023 by 5:00 p.m. (Central

time) Deadline for proposal submission - portal closed to further

posting by participants; evaluations begin Wednesday, October 18, 2023

by 5:00 p.m. (Central time)

All participants can view the RFP and must submit information here. After the closing date, CPS Energy will begin evaluations with a goal of making selections by the end of the year.

About CPS Energy

Established in 1860, CPS Energy is the nation's largest community-owned provider of electric and natural gas services. We provide safe, reliable, and competitively priced services to 907,526 electric and 373,998 natural gas customers in San Antonio and portions of seven adjoining counties. Our customers' combined energy bills rank among the lowest of the nation's 20 largest cities while generating $9 billion in revenue for the City of San Antonio over the last 80 years. Our Vision 2027 strategic plan is designed to guide CPS Energy through rapid transformational change in our city. As a trusted and reliable community partner, we continuously focus on job creation, economic development, and educational investment. We are powered by our skilled workforce, whose commitment to the community is demonstrated through our employees' volunteerism, our community engagement efforts and programs aimed at bringing value and assistance to our customers.

