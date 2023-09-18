Arabsat Set to Showcase Innovations and Unveil New Brand Identity at IBC 2023

Leading Satellite Services Provider to Launch New Identity and Demonstrate Cutting-Edge Solutions at the International Satellite Broadcasting Exhibition and Conference

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arabsat announces its participation in the highly anticipated International Satellite Broadcasting Exhibition and Conference (IBC 2023). The event is scheduled to take place from September 15th to 18th in Amsterdam, Netherlands. This marks Arabsat's continuous engagement at IBC since 2018, showcasing its unwavering commitment to advancing satellite TV broadcasting and telecommunication technologies.

Arabsat Logo (PRNewswire)

Arabsat is set to captivate attendees with its dedicated stand at Booth 1.B37 in Hall 1, where the company will offer an interactive platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and demonstrations of its latest technological breakthroughs. As a testament to its forward-thinking approach, Arabsat is excited to use the IBC platform to unveil its new brand identity, reflecting its evolving strategies and its dedication to staying at the forefront of satellite technology.

Commenting on the company's continued participation at IBC, Eng. Alhamedi Alanezi, President & CEO of Arabsat, said, "The satellite industry is experiencing rapid advancements, and we are proud to be driving innovation that responds to these dynamic changes. With our new brand identity, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering unmatched value and services to our customers. As a key player in the industry, we are dedicated to meeting market needs and ensuring our services remain cutting-edge."

Founded in 1976 by the 21 member-states of the Arab League, Arabsat has been a cornerstone of satellite broadcasting, providing an extensive range of services to the Arab world. With its headquarters in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and two satellite control stations in Riyadh and Tunis, the company has cemented its status as the premier satellite services provider in the region. Its satellite fleet spans the 20°E, 26°E, 30.5°E, and 39°E orbital positions, delivering over 650 TV channels, 245 radio stations, pay-TV networks, and an array of HD channels to millions of homes across the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

Arabsat's participation at IBC 2023 is a testament to its ongoing commitment to innovation, growth, and excellence in satellite broadcasting technology. Attendees can look forward to discovering the company's latest developments, forging valuable partnerships, and experiencing its newly unveiled brand identity firsthand.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2213560/Arabsat.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2213549/Arabsat_Logo.jpg

Arabsat Set to Showcase Innovations and Unveil New Brand Identity at IBC 2023 (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arabsat