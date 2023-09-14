Second Avenue Capital Partners Agents $50 Million Credit Facility for Allstar Marketing Group

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Avenue Capital Partners (SACP), a Schottenstein affiliate, has provided a new $44 Million revolving credit facility for Allstar Marketing Group, a dynamic consumer product development and marketing company. SACP was also the agent for an additional $6 Million term loan to support Allstar's growth initiatives.

The $50 Million credit facility offers Allstar Marketing Group increased financial flexibility and liquidity.

The financing agreements reflect the confidence in Allstar Marketing Group's growth potential and the strong partnership between the company and its lenders. With the additional capital, Allstar aims to leverage its core platform to accelerate growth through new market-driven opportunities and pursue strategic acquisitions.

"We are grateful for the trust and support shown by Second Avenue Capital Partners," commented Scott Boilen, Founder and CEO of Allstar Marketing Group. "This financing marks a significant step forward for our company, allowing us to further our product research and development, strengthen our market position, and continue delivering innovative products that enhance consumers' lives."

As part of its commitment to fostering entrepreneurial success, SACP specializes in providing tailored financing solutions to support businesses in various industries. The $50 Million credit facility offers Allstar Marketing Group increased financial flexibility and liquidity, empowering the company to capitalize on emerging market opportunities and drive its long-term strategic vision.

"We are delighted to partner with Allstar Marketing Group in this significant financing endeavor," said Mark Gallivan, Managing Director of Second Avenue Capital Partners. "Their dedication to developing groundbreaking consumer products aligns perfectly with our vision for empowering companies to thrive in competitive markets. We are excited to see the transformative impact of this partnership."

About Second Avenue Capital Partners – Second Avenue Capital Partners, LLC (SACP), a Schottenstein Affiliate, specializes in asset-based loans for the broader retail and consumer products industry. Serving middle-market companies, SACP leverages the experience of retail operators, product merchants, and lenders to deliver customized capital solutions. A unique merchant perspective allows SACP to recognize and unlock value in assets other capital providers often overlook or do not understand. The firm's tailored financial solutions are a vital resource for clients seeking capital to effectuate strategy and achieve financial objectives. Learn more at sacp.com

About Allstar Marketing Group - Founded in 1999, Allstar Marketing Group is a Performance Marketing company that has been directly responsible for some of the most successful consumer products in history. Allstar works with brands who are on the precipice of becoming a household name, but are unable to market and distribute to retail at a larger scale. Allstar acts as an extension to the brands they work with and employs experts in direct response marketing, product development manufacturing, and retail distribution to simultaneously build brands and drive sales. Allstar discovers, evaluates, tests, optimizes and maximizes products before they reach the consumer, this process is Allstar's C2C™ experience. For more information, visit allstarmg.com.

