Roc Nation and Lexus Partner for New Installation at The Book Of HOV Exhibit

JAY-Z's Iconic "Off White Lexus" Parks At The Brooklyn Library

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roc Nation and Lexus proudly announce the addition of a 1993 Lexus GS 300 at The Book Of HOV , an immersive exhibit at Brooklyn Public Library's Central Location. The iconic Lexus was first featured in JAY-Z's "Dead Presidents" visual, and then in the lyrics of "Can I Live" and the #1 hit, "Empire State Of Mind." Situated alongside the Central Library on Eastern Parkway, the Lexus is the first of artifacts that will be added to The Book Of HOV.

Since its opening on July 14th, the library has hosted over 255,000 visitors, close to quadruple the number over the same time in 2022 and cards sign ups have more than doubled with over 21,000 new accounts created in association with the limited edition JAY-Z cards .

The Book Of HOV is a tribute to Carter's global impact as a musician, entrepreneur, philanthropist and disruptor. It was also constructed as a surprise to Carter and as a celebration for both his hometown of Brooklyn and the broader hip-hop community across the world.

"We're excited to partner with Lexus to bring JAY-Z's iconic "Off-White Lexus" to The Book of HOV. The new installation adds another element of JAY-Z's career to the exhibit that visitors can enjoy, states Desiree Perez, CEO Roc Nation. "The response to The Book Of HOV has been overwhelming, so we're excited to extend the exhibit to December to ensure new and returning attendees can have enough opportunities to fully immerse themselves into the experience."

The inclusion of Carter's 1993 Lexus GS 300 in the iconic "Dead Presidents" visual further solidified the brand's place in culture. As one of the most mentioned automobile makers in hip-hop, Lexus is synonymous with the lifestyle that defined an era.

"In further celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip hop, we are thrilled to partner with Roc Nation in this special tribute to JAY-Z's musical legacy," says Mia Phillips, Senior Manager, Lexus Advertising & Media. "The vehicle display is recognition of the mutual respect and admiration between Lexus and JAY-Z, whose brilliance and contributions to culture extend far beyond hip-hop."

The 1993 Lexus GS 300 will be on display for the remainder of The Book of HOV exhibit, which runs through December.

