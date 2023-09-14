MAINGEAR Introduces 'Series' and 'Limited Edition' Drops: An Evolving Collection of Powerful PCs Inspired by the PC Gaming Community

MAINGEAR kicks off its 'drops' program with the North Series, a line of stylish gaming PCs based on the popular North PC case from Fractal Design; and unveils Noctua North Limited Edition!

WARREN, N.J., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeping the desktop PC at the bleeding edge of innovation and a staple of gaming culture, MAINGEAR , the leader in premium-quality, high-performance gaming PCs, just unveiled its MAINGEAR Drops program . As part of this program, MAINGEAR will be regularly dropping ultra-slick, ever-evolving series of preconfigured systems and exclusive, limited-edition builds inspired by some of the hottest vibes circulating the world of PC gaming.

At the core of MAINGEAR Drops exists two killer categories: 'Series' drops and 'Limited Edition' drops. Series drops are the release of an entire series of pre-configured gaming rigs featuring the industry's hottest cases, and cutting-edge components, with configurations spanning different price tiers. For enthusiasts who crave a truly unique and elevated experience, Limited Edition drops serve as testaments to individuality. These totally custom builds redefine the gaming experience with mind-blowing themes and components that give gamers a serious performance edge.

"We're diving back into our roots with MAINGEAR's Series and Limited Edition drops," said Wallace Santos, CEO and co-founder of MAINGEAR. "It's not just about hardware; it's a pulse check on the PC gaming community's heart. These drops seamlessly bridge our legacy, unparalleled quality, and the relentless evolution of PC gaming culture."

As part of this grand unveiling, MAINGEAR is announcing its new North Series drop, built around the wildly popular North desktop PC case by Fractal Design. Drawing inspiration from the lush vibes of walnut wood and brass, MAINGEAR's North Series captures the epitome of gaming performance with an air of sophistication and is available in a broad range of enthusiast-configured performance tiers. These builds are available with a variety of GPU options ranging from the new GeForce RTX 4060 to the monstrously powerful 4090, 13-generation Intel Core i5-13400F to i9-13900K processors, air or liquid cooling systems, and more. MAINGEAR North Series PCs start at just $1,299.

Hold onto your RGB-lit seats, because MAINGEAR is making this news a whole lot cooler. MAINGEAR has teamed up with internationally renowned cooling experts at Noctua to release the Noctua North Limited Edition – one of the most savage builds the company has ever revealed! This powerhouse PC flexes serious muscle, packing the Fractal North case full of a monstrous ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 OC Noctua Edition GPU and 24-core 13th-Gen Intel Core i9-13900K CPU. Keeping things cool is a silent hurricane of airflow being moved by a Noctua NH-D15 elite-class dual tower CPU cooler and a selection of premium Noctua cooling fans. The Noctua North is available now for $4,699.

"Working with MAINGEAR, we've collaboratively created a powerhouse PC that combines cutting-edge performance, exceptional cooling capabilities, and trending aesthetics," said Roland Mossig, CEO at Noctua. "A testament to both companies' commitment to excellence and innovation, the MAINGEAR Noctua North Limited Edition not only delivers top-tier performance but also maintains optimal temperatures for the utmost stability, without introducing any intrusive fan noise. We're especially happy to kick this off with the Fractal North case that has spurred so many Noctua-themed builds in the community and we look forward to working with MAINGEAR on more exciting PC drops in the future."

Like all MAINGEAR gaming PCs, every component in a Series and Limited Edition drop is handpicked and thoroughly tested for maximum compatibility, reliability, and performance. All drops are handcrafted by MAINGEAR builders in Warren, New Jersey, and undergo rigorous testing and quality assurance checks to uphold MAINGEAR's unparalleled dedication to excellence. Standing behind their products, every MAINGEAR PC is backed by a standard one-year warranty (upgradable to three years) and access to MAINGEAR's award-winning lifetime support.

For more information about MAINGEAR Drops and to explore the North Series and Limited Edition offerings, please visit www.maingear.com/drops . New drops will be announced regularly.

About MAINGEAR:

MAINGEAR is a leader in high-performance gaming PCs. With a passion for building the best high-performance computers, MAINGEAR will continue to set the standard. MAINGEAR's mission is to deliver world-class computing solutions with a focus on customization, service, and performance.

About Noctua:

Designed in Austria, Noctua's premium cooling components are internationally renowned for their superb quietness, exceptional performance and thoroughgoing quality. Having received more than 6000 awards and recommendations from leading hardware websites and magazines, Noctua's fans and heatsinks are serving hundreds of thousands of satisfied customers around the globe.

*Note: Product specifications and offerings may be subject to change. All trademarks, service marks, or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.*

