Global Investor and Operating Executive Anita Rehman Joins Deep Tech Venture Firm Celesta Capital as Partner

Rehman brings over two decades of technology investment, operations, and advisory experience to further bolster Celesta's portfolio of U.S. – India corridor investments.

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celesta Capital , a leading global multi-stage venture capital firm, today announced the hiring of Anita Rehman as Partner. Rehman – most recently a Partner at GSV (Global Silicon Valley), a global investment platform focused on the Education and Workforce sectors – brings over twenty years of experience working with startups, technology leaders, and investors in the U.S. - India corridor.

As a Partner, Rehman will work closely with entrepreneurs and investors to develop Celesta's expanding India portfolio; she will be based in Bangalore, where the firm maintains its India office, and will also spend time in the firm's Bay Area headquarters. Earlier in her career, Rehman was an investor at Vantage Point Capital Partners, a CleanTech Venture Capital Fund, where she invested in early- to growth-stage technology companies. She also previously founded and served as CEO for a vertically integrated ecommerce startup.

Rehman's hiring coincides with the expansion of Celesta's India focus, with the intent to double down on investments in India's emerging and high-growth technology sectors, including semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), energy, aerospace, telecom, agritech, and others. As the Government of India has recently publicized deep tech policy and partnership announcements, Celesta aims to strategically align with the country's burgeoning deep tech ecosystem.

At Celesta, Rehman joins a seasoned global team of investment professionals, technologists, and operating executives with a strong track record of nurturing prominent technology startups. Celesta's global team has amassed a wealth of technology and business leadership experience at leading companies including Intel, Flex, Cisco, Micron Technology, Apple, Qualcomm, KPMG, and others. The firm is distinguished by its deep engagement with founding teams to support the development of technology differentiation, strategic partnerships, and profitable growth.

"We're delighted to welcome Anita Rehman to our team at Celesta," said Arun Kumar, Managing Partner at Celesta Capital. "Anita's extensive network and deep experience will be invaluable to the firm and our portfolio of entrepreneurs during this exciting period of growth for the deep tech ecosystem."

"I am excited to join the accomplished team at Celesta Capital and contribute to the advancement of this promising global portfolio," said Rehman. "I share Celesta's passion for building impactful technology companies. With so much rapid acceleration in the U.S. – India tech corridor, this is the perfect time to join a team focused on enabling the next generation of visionary deep tech founders."

Rehman earned her Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. Prior to Wharton, she earned a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Stanford after completing her undergraduate studies at Manipal Institute of Technology, India.

About Celesta Capital

Celesta Capital is a global multi-stage deep tech venture capital firm. Led by technology industry veterans with decades of investment and operations experience, Celesta has a passion and proven track record for building and scaling global businesses. Founded in 2013, Celesta has over $1B USD in assets under management and a portfolio of more than 100 early-stage technology investments. Learn more at http://celesta.vc.

Media Contact

Jack Buttacavoli

Jack@relativity.ventures

View original content:

SOURCE Celesta Capital