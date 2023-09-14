European Wax Center Wins Two Brandon Hall Group Gold Awards in Learning and Development for Center Manager Training

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) (the "Company" or "European Wax Center"), the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, is proud to announce its win of two coveted Brandon Hall Group Gold awards for excellence. European Wax Center, in partnership with Training Pros, won Gold in the "Best Advance in Custom Content" and "Best Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy" categories for its Center Manager Leadership Curriculum on August 17, 2023. The complete list of winners is available here: https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/ .

To support the Company's continued growth and the development of leadership roles across its network, European Wax Center's Learning and Development team set out to develop a best-in-class Center Manager Training Program for all new and existing Center Managers nationwide. To provide the most optimal 360-degree learning experience, the 90-day program was designed to be bite-sized, engaging and relatable by having the learner navigate real-life, in-center scenarios!

"Our commitment to developing world-class training has been formally recognized with the recent awards we've received. These accolades validate our dedication to investing in our associates and providing top-tier training that sets them up for success. We extend this accomplishment to our partners at TrainingPros for their valued contributions to the Leadership Curriculum. We are confident that our continued efforts in learning, development and training will undoubtedly bolster our reputation as a leader in the industry," said Julie A. Hauser-Blanner, Chief Franchise Officer at European Wax Center.

"Excellence Award winners are shown to be organizations that truly value their employees and invest in them through their human capital management programs. These HCM programs have been validated as best in class for business value and the impact on the employees themselves," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, HCM Excellence Awards program leader.

The 2023 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards™ recognizes best practices for initiatives in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and the Future of Work. Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based on these criteria:

Alignment to their business need and environment

Program design, functionality, and delivery

Adoption, integration, user experience, innovation, and creativity

Overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefits

Excellence Award winners will be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, February 13-15, 2024, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners also will serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.

"Our award winners are relentless in their pursuit of excellence," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke. "We have received some of the most innovative use of HCM strategy that we have seen in the last 30 years, and in most cases, technology and collaboration across departments have helped them achieve amazing business results."

This award is the first of its kind for European Wax Center, and the Company is honored to be featured as a globally recognized learning organization and a Brandon Hall Group Gold award recipient. The Company's success is due in large part to delivering an unparalleled experience, and it looks forward to continuing to provide and excel in its training programs for associates.

About European Wax Center, Inc.

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. European Wax Center locations perform more than 22 million services per year, providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. The Company continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with its innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience, along with its collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. By leading with its values – We Care About Each Other, We Do the Right Thing, We Delight Our Guests, and We Have Fun While Being Awesome – the Company is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas. In 2022 its network of 944 centers in 45 states generated sales of nearly $900 million. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com.

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large, and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits, and associations.

About Training Pros

For more than 25 years, TrainingPros has served the training, eLearning, and technical writing communities providing qualified learning and development (L&D) consultants on a contract basis. When you have more projects than people, TrainingPros can provide the right L&D consultants to ensure your projects are a success.

